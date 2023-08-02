Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree to get your adrenaline pumping
BERLIN — The Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree will take place Friday and Saturday at Jericho Mountain State Park, 298 Jericho Lake Road.
The event is an ATV enthusiast’s dream, featuring mud races, demo rides, aftermarket vendors, live music, delicious food, kids’ zone, trail riding, torchlit ATV parade and more.
The competition will showcase the most talented riders in the industry, including two backflip masters, an X Games medalist and a lineup of whip riders.
Tickets are $10-$20 for adults, $5-$10 for kids 12 and younger.
Info: journeytojerichonh.com
Flying Monkey show promises to be ‘Nothin’ But a Good Time’
PLYMOUTH — It’s time to bust out the spandex and hairspray! The Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center, 39 Main St., will host an Axis ‘80s Party at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Bringing all the glitz and glamour from ‘80s rock and pop, all Axis members hail from New Hampshire’s Lakes Region and have performed individually with some of the most infamous bands in the area.
Tickets are $25.
Info: flyingmonkeynh.com.
Hot Air Balloon Rally shoots for the sky
PITTSFIELD — The 41st Suncook Valley Rotary Hot Air Balloon Rally takes flight Friday through Sunday at Drake Field, 7 Barnstead Road.
The event will feature midway carnival rides, food, fireworks and, of course, hot air balloons. A Night Glow is set to take place at sunset on Friday and Saturday.
There will also be helicopter rides, a craft fair, the Frank H. Donovan 5K and the River Raft Regatta.
Admission is free. Food, beverages, carnival, helicopter and tethered hot air balloon rides all have separate charges.
Info: nhballoonrally.org.
Calling all Parrotheads! Buffet tribute stops in Laconia
LACONIA — Come experience a musical journey to the islands and the songs of Jimmy Buffett with Changes in Latitude, the country’s premier tribute show to the Mayor of Margaritaville, at 8 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lakeport Opera House, 781 Union Ave.
Expect to hear such classics as “Margaritaville,” “Come Monday,” “Cheeseburger In Paradise,” “Volcano” and, of course, “Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes.”
Before the Saturday show begins, come chill at the Margaritaville Pre-Show Party from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will be drink specials, cheeseburgers and sides for purchase, plus corn hole, photo opps and fun. Wear your loudest and most creative beach wear.
Tickets start at $25-$30.
Info: Lakeportopera.com.
NH artisans gather for 90th annual Craftsmen’s Fair
NEWBURY — Experts in woodworking, metal, jewelry, glass, fiber arts, ceramics, printmaking, photography and so much more will return to Newbury for the 90th annual Craftsmen’s Fair, which opens Saturday on the grounds of the Mount Sunapee Resort and will run through Aug. 13.
Fair times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The event features several hundred exhibitors, more than 100 participants in the Art, Craft and Design and Sculpture Garden exhibitions, and opportunities to watch artists demonstrate each day.
There will be free and low-cost workshops, many food options and activities for kids. New this year is a full schedule of live musical guests.
Tickets are $18 for adults, free for children younger than 12, and are available online.
Info: nhcrafts.org.