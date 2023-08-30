Hopkinton State Fair kicks off today in Contoocook
CONTOOCOOK — The Hopkinton State Fair — a Labor Day tradition — will run today through Monday at the State Fairgrounds on Kearsarge Avenue.
The fair celebrates the strong agricultural roots of Merrimack County. It is a family-friendly event that features livestock, horse shows, a Monster Truck Show, a Demolition Derby, a Round Hay Bale Decorating Contest, exhibits, midway with games and rides, food and much more.
Fair hours are 5 to 10 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
A general admission day pass is $14 for adults, with discounts for seniors and children. Grandstand events may require an additional ticket.
Info: hsfair.org.
Out-of-this -world Exeter event is two days of UFO-related fun
EXETER — The 2023 UFO Festival will invade downtown Exeter on Saturday and Sunday.
The Exeter Area Kiwanis is behind this year’s event, which is a celebration of all things UFO-related, with speakers, panels, children’s activities and events.
Many Exeter shops and restaurants also will participate by offering special promotions and merchandise.
The festival is based on the famous “Incident at Exeter,” which occurred on Sept. 3, 1965, in nearby Kensington. At that time, 18-year-old Norman Muscarello reported to the Exeter police his sighting of an unidentified flying object behind a barn in Kensington. As police and investigators tried to determine what young Muscarello saw that night, the story sparked international interest.
Activities for kids will feature face painting, rock painting, games and crafts, including the popular UFO Crash Site for the younger kids (an “excavation” to find extraterrestrial evidence).
Trolleys will run on Saturday and Sunday offering guided trips to the Kensington site where Norman Muscarello saw the UFO.
Info: exeterufofestival.org.
Lancaster Fair grandstand show features Quiet Riot
LANCASTER — The Lancaster Fair opens today and runs through Monday at the 516 Main St. fairgrounds.
Grandstand performances include heavy metal band Quiet Riot on Friday, plus a Big Rig Truck Pull, a 4x4 Truck Pull and a Demolition Derby.
Entertainment also features a cruise night, pulling contests, horse shows, a power wheel demo derby, corn hole, a lumberjack competition and Rolling Thunder bike show.
There also will be live music, a variety of exhibitors and a Kids Korner.
General admission, with rides included, is $22, with discounts for active military, seniors and children.
Info: lancasterfair.com.
Casino Ballroom hosts soulful singer Joss Stone
HAMPTON BEACH — Grammy and Brit award-winning artist Joss Stone will perform at 8 p.m. today at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, 169 Ocean Blvd., as part of her “20 Years of Soul Anniversary Tour.”
Stone released her star-making critically acclaimed debut album, “The Soul Sessions,” in 2003, at age 16. Since then, she has released nine studio albums that have sold over 15 million copies worldwide.
Stone has kept the company of musical royalty, performing alongside legendary artists such as James Brown, Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Sting, Van Morrison and Melissa Etheridge.
In addition, she has collaborated with and contributed to albums for many of the world’s finest musicians, including Jeff Beck, Mick Jagger, and Damien Marley, and garnered over one billion streams in the United States alone.
Tickets are $28 to $72.
Info: casinoballroom.com.
Last chance to see Barnstormers’ ‘Baskerville’
TAMWORTH — This is the last weekend to see “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” at the Barnstormers Theatre, 104 Main St.
Get your deerstalker cap on — the play’s afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig (“Lend Me a Tenor,” “Moon Over Buffalo”) transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic “The Hound of the Baskervilles” into a murderously funny adventure. Sherlock Holmes is on the case.
The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir.
The show runs at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday, with an additional showing at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $20-$39.50.
Info: barnstormerstheatre.org or call 603-323-8500.