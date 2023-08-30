'Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery'

“Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” will be presented through Saturday at the Barnstormers Theatre, 104 Main St., Tamworth. From left are Gil Brady, Ryan Halsaver, Bill Mootos, Rachel Alexa Norman and Buddy Haardt.

 Provided by Barnstormers Theatre

Hopkinton State Fair kicks off today in Contoocook

CONTOOCOOK — The Hopkinton State Fair — a Labor Day tradition — will run today through Monday at the State Fairgrounds on Kearsarge Avenue.