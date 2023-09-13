Celebrate 80 years with Bear Brook State Park
ALLENSTOWN — Bear Brook State Park is celebrating its 80th birthday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 399 Deerfield Road, #245.
A wide range of activities will include nature hikes, park bingo, celebration s’mores with Chumley and Smokey the Bear, games, a food truck and more.
The Snowmobile and CCC museums also will be open during the event.
Bear Brook State Park, the largest developed state park, covers 10,000 acres over four towns — Allenstown, Deerfield, Candia and Hooksett. It offers more than 101 campsites and features 40 miles of trails through the heavily forested park. In 2022, the park saw close to 27,000 day visitors.
Players’ Ring Theatre presents ‘Deathtrap’
PORTSMOUTH — Two acts, one set, just five characters and a play that will have you on the edge of your seat sets the scene for the opening of the 32nd season at the Players’ Ring Theatre, 105 Marcy St.
“Deathtrap,” a thriller-comedy directed by Jack Neary and written in 1978 by Ira Levin, runs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The production continues through Sept. 24.
“Deathtrap” references itself as a play within a play. It holds the record for the longest-running comedy-thriller on Broadway and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Play.
Tickets are $28 for general admission, $25 for seniors over 65 and students.
Info: playersring.org.
Granite State Comicon is back in Queen City
MANCHESTER — The Granite State Comicon returns Friday through Sunday at the Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Manchester.
Founded in 2003, the Granite State Comicon has become New Hampshire’s comic book and pop culture convention featuring artists, vendors, cosplay, gaming, workshops, kids con and more.
This year’s event features celebrity guests including WWE Hall of Famers Arn Anderson, Billy Gunn and Scott Steiner; Yellow Power Ranger Karan Ashley; Jesse Usher from Amazon’s “The Boys” and NH’s own Kyle Pacek from “The Mandalorian.”
The Granite State Comicon also hosts a wide range of comic book writers and artists including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artists Steve Lavigne and Ben Bishop.
Tickets start at $10 and are available online.
Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Info: granitecon.com.
AerospaceFest provides family fun for stargazers
CONCORD — Celebrate all things aviation and space at AerospaceFest, an annual family festival at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, 2 Institute Drive, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
This year, AerospaceFest will extend both outdoors and inside the Discovery Center, meaning visitors can enjoy the exhibit halls, new science playground, and observatory as well as all the guest exhibitors, science-based activities and a full line-up of fun on the main stage outside.
This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Jay Buckey, a payload specialist for NASA’s Neurolab Mission, professor at the Geisel School of Medicine and Thayer School of Engineering, and director of the Space Medicine Innovations Laboratory at Dartmouth College.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a medical degree from Cornell University. In 1998, he spent 381 hours in space and orbited 256 times around the Earth aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia, as he and his fellow astronauts served as both operators and subjects for 26 different life science experiments.
Admission is free.
Info: starhop.com.
Arts and Crafts Fair closes Manchester arts festival
MANCHESTER — The Manchester City-Wide Arts Festival concludes this weekend with an Arts and Crafts Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on the Opera Block of Hanover Street.
In addition to the fair, Saturday events include the Manchester Arts Commission Pop-up Gallery, Art for Vets Family Day and live musical performances.
From 4 to 8 p.m., the Mosaic Art Collective, 66 Hanover St., will host an anniversary and opening night reception featuring its exhibit “Full Circle: The First Revolution.”
Info: manchesterartsfestival.com.