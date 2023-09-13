Fire Phoenix

“Fire Phoenix” by Tamara Morris will be among the works on display in “Full Circle: The First Revolution,” which opens Saturday at Mosaic Art Collective, 66 Hanover St., Manchester.

 Provided by Mosaic Art Collective

Celebrate 80 years with Bear Brook State Park

ALLENSTOWN — Bear Brook State Park is celebrating its 80th birthday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 399 Deerfield Road, #245.