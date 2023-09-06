Auburn Day, Duck Race set for Saturday
AUBURN — The 2023 Auburn Day and 30th annual Duck Race takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Auburn Village on Hooksett Road.
The fun-filled family event, hosted by the Auburn Historical Association, will feature food trucks, local artisans and authors, a small petting zoo, an apple pie contest, a kids’ baking contest, music by Ray Zerkle, a climbing wall and more.
The Duck Race is the main attraction with prizes for the 10 fastest ducks, including a top prize of $1,000.
Admission is free.
Info: auburnhistorical.org.
Pousette-Dart Band to perform at the Rex
MANCHESTER — The Pousette-Dart Band will take the stage at the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., at 7:30 p.m. today.
Jon Pousette-Dart, best known as an American classic and folk rock performing artist, has been active as a performer and recording artist for more than 40 years.
He founded The Pousette-Dart Band in the 1970s, and it became a mainstay of album radio, a favorite on the college circuit, and one of the busiest touring groups in the United States working with such acts as The Byrds, Bonnie Raitt, The Eagles, James Taylor and more.
While the original group disbanded in the early ’80s, Pousette-Dart kept performing with original drummer Eric Parker and continued writing and producing into the ’90s.
Tickets are $29.
Info: palacetheatre.org.
Bob DePaolo concert, Cruise Night on Sunday
ALLENSTOWN — The Bob DePaolo Concert and Cruise Night will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. It is the Allenstown Economic Development Committee’s final concert of the year.
By combining the flute, keyboard, conga drums and harmonica, DePaolo interprets the music of Jethro Tull, Bob Dylan, Santana and others in a one-man band format. The concert takes place at Blueberry Express Park in front of Town Hall at 16 School St.
Want to drive your classic car to Cruise Night? Send an email to economic-development@comcast.net. The cars will be parked at the AR Dupont School Field on School Street.
Info: allenstownnh.gov.
Creative Guts hosts Art Market in Exeter
EXETER – Creative Guts, a nonprofit and an interview-based podcast that delves into the hearts of creatives, is hosting an outdoors Art Market at Art Up Front Street Studios and Gallery, 120 Front St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Taking place in the back parking lot and garden, the market will feature an eclectic mix of 13 local artists and creatives from the area. Artists’ booths will feature original art, prints, cards, stickers, fiber arts, jewelry, pottery, sculpture, apparel and accessories.
The event also will include raffles, meet the Creative Guts team, a kids’ corner with chalk drawing and a bubble machine, and a musical performance by Clandestine, a four-piece funk and soul group from the Seacoast, at 1 p.m. in the Art Up Front Street Garden.
In the event of rain, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Info: creativeguts.org/events.
Mr. Aaron to perform at Joppa Hill farm
BEDFORD — “Summer Concert on the Farm” will feature family favorite Mr. Aaron in an outdoor performance at the Joppa Hill Educational Farm, 174 Joppa Hill Road, on Sunday from 3 to 4 p.m.
Mr. Aaron is a multi-instrumentalist performer and composer making music and videos for kids and their grown-ups, ages 0 to 10.
The concert also will include food trucks, vendors, face painting and an opportunity to visit with the animals on the farm.
Tickets are $20 per family.
Info: theeducationalfarm.org.