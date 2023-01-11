LaBelle Lights
A family walks through a vibrantly lit Christmas ornament at LaBelle Lights, a Christmas-themed attraction built atop a section of LaBelle Winery’s golf course in Derry.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

WinterFest Celebration closes out LaBelle Lights

DERRY — LaBelle Winery will host its 2nd annual WinterFest Celebration at its Derry location, 14 NH-111, on Saturday and Sunday. This event is held to celebrate the closing weekend of LaBelle Lights, its winter light show featuring over 500,000 lights.