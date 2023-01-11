WinterFest Celebration closes out LaBelle Lights
DERRY — LaBelle Winery will host its 2nd annual WinterFest Celebration at its Derry location, 14 NH-111, on Saturday and Sunday. This event is held to celebrate the closing weekend of LaBelle Lights, its winter light show featuring over 500,000 lights.
On Saturday at 3:30 p.m., attendees can join a Sip & Savor Wine Pairing event, tasting four LaBelle Wines paired with delicious bites, along with a holiday stroll through LaBelle Lights. Later that evening, at 8 p.m., there will be a Radio Flashback concert featuring tributes to popular radio artists of the ‘70s and ‘80s.
On Sunday at 3 p.m., there will be a Family Bash with interactive children’s songs, winter animal activities, crafts and story time.
Tickets are sold individually for each event.
Info: labellewinery.com/public-winery-events/winterfest or 603-672-9898.
Check out a rockin’ choir
KEENE — Join the area’s only community rock choir for an evening of rock and pop music backed up by a full band. Rock Voices will perform Sunday, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Redfern Arts Center, 229 Main St.
Rock Voices represents everything that is great about New England: a sense of community, a love of music and a desire to share that joy with others.
This event is part of the RAC Redfern Series calendar and is open to the public. Tickets are $17; $14 for seniors; and $10 for those 18 and younger.
Info: keene.edu/arts/redfern or 603-358-2168.
Players’ Ring asks ‘Is Edward Snowden Single?’
PORTSMOUTH — Hot mess of a millennial Mimi becomes taken with the idea that Edward Snowden is madly in love with her. Join her and her best friend, April, in this wild romp that confronts us with the question of when someone we love betrays us, can we forgive them or do we have to let go?
The Players’ Ring, 105 Marcy St., will present ‘Is Edward Snowden Single” on Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The show continues through Jan. 29.
This new play was written by Kate Cortesi and is directed by Tyler Christie. Tickets are $24-27.
Info: playersring.org or 603-436-8123.
Get ‘Up Close & Personal’ with the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra
PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra returns to Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, 135 Congress St., with its “Up Close & Personal” chamber music and dinner series on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
The PSO Brass Quintet will perform the first of three concerts that explore the boundaries between jazz and classical music.The evening of toe-tapping musical theater and jazz transcriptions for brass will include music from Stephen Sondheim, Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin and more.
The PSO Brass Quintet is composed of Adam Gallant, trumpet; Greg Bechtold, trumpet; Orlando Pandolfi, horn; Brandon Newbould, trombone; and Jim Griswold, bass trombone.
Tickets are $90 per person and include the concert as well as appetizers, dinner and dessert from an a la carte menu. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. prior to each performance.
Info: portsmouthsymphony.org or 603-686-8133.
Pay tribute to some legendary bands
MANCHESTER — The Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., will present two shows honoring the music of The Eagles and The Beatles this weekend.
On Friday, Another Tequila Sunrise: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. ATS strives for the most authentic reproduction of the sound and spirit of The Eagles. The show will include favorites such as “Desperado,” “Take It to the Limit,” “Lyin’ Eyes” and more. Tickets start at $29.
On Sunday, The Palace will host 1964 The Tribute at 7 p.m. Rolling Stone Magazine has called this group “the No. 1 Beatles tribute in the world.” 1964 The Tribute recreates the early Beatles some remember from “The Ed Sullivan Show,” complete with Beatle boots and vintage guitars. Tickets start at $39.
Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.