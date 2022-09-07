Weekend Top 5: Hampton's Seafood festival, a WingZilla of a cook-off and Auburn's duck race

There’s good reason the logo of the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival is a lobster sounding a trumpet to herald the arrival of the end-of-season celebration.
The multi-day event draws more than 150,000 people to the Seacoast to enjoy lobster and other catches of the day, cheer on competitors in the lobster-roll eating contests and don those trademark red hats, claws and all, for some beachside music and beers.
Festivities run from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday along Ocean Boulevard.
There will be craft and food vendors, sidewalk sales at area shops, beer tents and chef demonstrations with Wicked Bites TV & Radio.
The Seashell Stage and the Beach Bar Stage will serve up music by acts including Head Games, Martin and Kelly, Pop Disaster, Tall Granite Big Band, Martin and Kelly, and The Rocking Daddios.
Look for fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and the lobster-roll eating contest at 2 p.m. Sunday.
With big crowds anticipated, there will free parking and shuttle rides offered at a handful of locations, including the municipal parking lot on High Street, Old Town Hall lot at 136 Winnacunnet Road, Hampton Park & Ride on Timber Swamp Road, Town Hall lot at 100 Winnacunnet Road; Center School at 53 Winnacunnet Road and Marston School at 4 Marston Way.
Admission is $10 per day, though ages 12 and younger get in free of charge. Food prices are set by individual vendors.
Info: seafoodfestival.com.
New Boston fair is a family tradition
As organizers of the Hillsborough County Agricultural Fair like to say, “The best things in life are homegrown.”
The 64th annual fair runs Friday through Sunday at the New Boston 4-H Youth Center, 17 Hilldale Lane.
There will be 4-H exhibits, animal shows, demonstrations, music, a bit of horseshoe pitching and all sorts of pulling events featuring everything from oxen to lawn tractors.
Gates open at noon on the first day and 9 a.m. on the following two days.
Highlights of the three-day fair include Northeast Six Shooters performances from 5 to 8 Saturday, followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. On Sunday, look for Wildlife Encounters at 10:30 a.m., sheepdog herding demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 4-H Animal Olympics at 3 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children, seniors and members of the military/veterans.
Info: hcafair.org.
Famed Paul Taylor Dance Company heads to NH
A groundbreaking force in the evolution of modern dance for more than 65 years, the Paul Taylor Dance Company takes over The Music Hall, 26 Chestnut St., Portsmouth, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
It’s a great chance to see how the seminal troupe, founded by Taylor (1930-2018) and now under the direction of Michael Novak, pushes artistic boundaries and explores new threads of emotion, experience and perspective.
Info: themusichalll.org or 603-436-2400.
Wings and ribs rule at this Berlin cook-off
WingZilla/RibZilla, a chicken wing and rib competition, is heating up Service Credit Union Heritage Park in Berlin from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
In addition to the cook-off, there will be a wing-eating contest, horseshoe and cornhole tournaments, a beer tent, live music by Something Stupid and children’s games.
Most importantly, the wings, ribs and beer will be available for purchase starting at noon, when people also can start casting their votes. And don’t miss the Killa Zilla hot wing-eating contest at 5:30 p.m.
There is no admission fee to the park itself, but food, beverages and activities have their own prices.
There’s also a luau-themed poker run for Jeeps, trucks, cars and motorcycles, so dress in Hawaiian shirts, grass skirts and colorful leis for the combination ride and progressive card game.
Proceeds will benefit the Professional Firefighters of Berlin IAFF Local 1088 and Operation Warm, a program to provide new coats to kids. Registration opens at 9 a.m. in the park. Prizes will be awarded for best use of theme, best hand and worst hand.
It’s a (duck) race to the finish in Auburn
Before the fall colors begin to color the landscape, Auburn Historical Society will set loose its annual rite of passage — a stream of yellow ducks jockeying for position and going head over tail over the waterfall on Sucker Brook.
This year’s Auburn Day and Duck Race is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday along Hooksett Road, in front of Griffin Free Library.
There will be food and craft vendors, an Author’s Alley with a dozen local writers and music, a petting farm, a medieval cooking demonstration by Allyson Szabo, music by Ray Zerkle and a rock-climbing wall.
There is no admission fee.
Cost to sponsor a duck and get a chance at prize money, which ranges from $1,000 for first place to $25 for sixth through 10th place, is $5 a duck or $20 for a “quack pack” of five tickets.
To help set the festive mood, the town’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a mini festival at 11 Eaton Hill Road. There will be food trucks and performances by the Whiskey Business band leading up to fireworks at 9 p.m.
Info: auburnhistorical.org.