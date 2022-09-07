 Skip to main content
Weekend Top 5: Hampton's Seafood festival, a WingZilla of a cook-off and Auburn's duck race

  • Updated
Got seafood?

Daniel Tojaro serves fried shrimp and calamari at the Seashore Seafood stand at a previous Hampton Beach Seafood Festival.

 Jason Schreiber/file photo

There’s good reason the logo of the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival is a lobster sounding a trumpet to herald the arrival of the end-of-season celebration.

The multi-day event draws more than 150,000 people to the Seacoast to enjoy lobster and other catches of the day, cheer on competitors in the lobster-roll eating contests and don those trademark red hats, claws and all, for some beachside music and beers.

Paul Taylor Dance

Dancers Shawn Lesniak, Lisa Borres and Devon Louis move in a synchronized wave in choreography crafted by the Paul Taylor Dance Company, which comes to The Music Hall in Portsmouth Saturday night.

Paul Taylor Dance
Here come the ducks!

Summer isn’t officially over until these yellow, rubber swimmers head over the waterfalls at Sucker Brook as part of Auburn Day and Duck Race. The New Hampshire Historical Society fundraiser launches its 29th running of the ducks on Sunday in Auburn Village.

