Comedian Bob Marley set for wicked funny shows
MANCHESTER — One of New England’s favorite comedians, Bob Marley, will perform a series of shows this weekend at The Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St.
Marley, who has put out more than 20 comedy CDs and DVDs, has been on more than 100 TV shows, including Leno, Letterman, Conan, Jimmy Fallon, Craig Ferguson and Comedy Central, to name a few. He’s featured regularly on Sirius XM radio and even won its “Superbowl of Comedy.”
Marley has across the United States as well as in Europe, Canada, Kuwait and Iraq.
Show times are today at 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 6 and 8:30 p.m.; and Saturday at 5:30 and 8 p.m.
Tickets are $39.50.
Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
Get The Led Out channels The Mighty Zep
From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out has captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage.
The Philadelphia-based group is in New Hampshire this weekend for two shows: tonight at Laconia’s Colonial Theatre and Saturday at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom. Both shows start at 8 p.m.
Tickets to the Laconia show are $29-$59. Info: coloniallaconia.com or 800-657-8774.
Tickets to the Hampton Beach show are $31. Info: casinoballroom.com or 603-929-4100.
Spring has sprung in Depot Square
PETERBOROUGH — Come out to celebrate spring as the merchants of Depot Square and Downtown Peterborough will be open late for the first in-person First Friday of the year from 5 to 7 p.m.
Stroll around downtown and discover unique shops, restaurants and galleries, with all locations featuring something special for spring.
Shop locally, enjoy live music, meet artists and more.
Music Hall Lounge hosts comedian Jimmy Cash
PORTSMOUTH — Comedian Jimmy Cash draws from his experience as a father of a teenage daughter, an uncertain number of stepchildren, sobriety and 18 years as a public school janitor. Cash takes the stage at The Music Hall Lounge, 131 Congress St., at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Cash started performing stand-up at night as a way to stay grounded. He has worked with some of the biggest acts in comedy and currently opens for comedian Bob Marley.
Cash is now making a name for himself all over New England and beyond. He is the recent winner of Last Comix Standing 2021, held at Mohegan Sun. You might have seen him in the Plymouth Rock Assurance TV commercial series, or as a TikTok star under the name @JanitorwithStamina, where he has over 635,000 followers.
Tickets are $20-$30.
Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
Mosaic presents ‘Trash to Treasure’ art exhibit
MANCHESTER — The Mosaic Art Collective will host an opening reception for its newest exhibition, “Trash to Treasure,” on Saturday, from 4 to 8 p.m., at 66 Hanover St., Suite 201.
“Trash to Treasure” is an environmentally conscious show that invites artists to reimagine their recyclables, giving new life to objects in unexpected ways. The exhibition features a range of upcycled art pieces and a special installation of work on loan from the Currier Museum by their previous artist-in-residence, Eriko Tsogo, and another interactive piece by Owen Lowery.
The exhibition will be on display through April 30.
Info: mosaicartcollective.com.