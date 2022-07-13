EXETER — The Fourth of July fireworks have faded away, but a patriotic Seacoast celebration on Saturday isn’t late to the party. The American Independence Festival is being held on July 16 for good reason — it’s the anniversary of the day the first copy of the Declaration of Independence first arrived in Exeter and was read aloud on the steps of the Town House in 1776.
The American Independence Museum’s 32nd festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., features Colonial reenactors, artisan demonstrations, traditional music and games, and a beer garden from Cisco Brewers.
Visitors also can tour the Ladd-Gilman House, built in about 1721, which features one of the original so-called Dunlap Broadside copies of the Declaration of Independence.
At the museum’s Folsom Tavern, kids can check out the newly opened Foy Family Children’s Library, which offers a reading nook, curated books on 18th-century life, Revolutionary-era dress-up, a play kitchen and games.
Tickets are $5 for ages 4 to 18 and $10 for adults. It’s free for for kids under 4 as well as members of the military and veterans.
Info: independencemuseum.org.
Tie on that bib and head for Ribfest
MERRIMACK — The Great American Ribfest and Food Truck Festival takes over the Anheuser-Busch Brewery grounds from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
There will be music, children’s activities and lots of food vendors.
Tickets to the Merrimack Rotary Club’s festival are $12-$15 for ages 13-59; $10-$12 for ages 60 and older and for military; $5-$6 for ages 6 to 12; and free for kids 5 and younger. VIP tickets are $27.50-$35.
On-site parking is limited to 400 per day and is $20. Or take a walk to $10 parking available across from the festival entrance.
Info: greatamericanribfest.com.
A lesson in showbiz and life
TAMWORTH — In Matthew Lopez’s “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” a young, broke Elvis impersonator learns a lesson or two about show business and himself when he’s replaced by a B-level drag show at a small-town, run-down Florida bar.
The play runs today through July 23 at the Barnstormers Theatre, 104 Main St., Tamworth. Tickets: $34.50 to $39.50. The show is rated PG-15.
Info: barnstormerstheatre.org or 603-323-8500.
Taylor Dayne is heading to Laconia
LACONIA — Long before she was belting out tunes from beneath a popcorn costume on the campy Fox show “The Masked Singer” in 2020, multi-platinum singer Taylor Dayne was delivering vocal showstoppers with 1980s and 1990s anthems, from the dance-club favorites “Prove Your Love” and “Tell It To My Heart” to power ballads “Love will lead You Back” and “I’ll Always Love You.”
She’ll bring music from her more than 30-year career to the Lakeport Opera House, 781 Union Ave., for shows at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday. Regular tickets range from $45 to $85; VIP options are available.
Info: 603-519-7506 or lakeportopera.com.
Hillfest Christian music festival Saturday
NEW IPSWICH — The fifth annual Hillfest Music Festival, featuring the platinum-selling Christian artist Phil Wickham along with Tauren Wells, Building 429 and Cade Thompson, takes place Saturday at Lord’s Valley, 100 Locke Road, New Ipswich.
Doors will open at 2 p.m. Tickets are $45-$50 for adults. Cost is $10 for ages 6 to 9 and $20 for ages 10 to 15; it’s free for those 5 and under.
Info: HillfestEvents.com.
Compiled by Julia Ann Weekes, NHWeekend Editor