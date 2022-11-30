OMG you guys! It’s ‘Legally Blonde – The Musical’
CONCORD — International award-winning “Legally Blonde – The Musical” is the ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power. The show takes place at 7:30 today at the Capitol Center for the Arts’ Chubb Theatre, 44 S. Main St., Concord.
Elle Woods’ life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law.
Determined to get him back, Elle uses her ingenuity and charm to get into Harvard too.
Based on the beloved movie, “Legally Blonde – The Musical” will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice as Elle tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $65-$95.
Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
Button Factory Artists’ Studios opens its doors
PORTSMOUTH — The 35th annual Button Factory Open Studios, will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Saturday and Sunday, at 855 Islington St., Portsmouth.
Meet local artists and tour their private studios as you discover each artist’s creative vision and process. It is also an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind handmade work in a variety of mediums, including painting, photography, printmaking, jewelry, fiber arts, floor cloths, pottery, sculpture, stained glass, furniture, framing and garments.
Info: buttonfactorystudios.com or YankeeReal@aol.com.
Maniscalco goes for big laughs at SNHU Arena
MANCHESTER — Comedian, actor and best-selling author Sebastian Maniscalco brings his blockbuster “Nobody Does This” tour to the SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St., Manchester, at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The Chicago-born Maniscalco is recognized by both Billboard and Pollstar with top touring awards, with “Nobody Does This” continuing a string of record-breaking, sold-out arena shows from his “Stay Hungry” and “You Bother Me” tours.
He landed roles in Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated “The Irishman,” as well as “Green Book,” which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. He can also be seen on the small screen in his food exploration show, “Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco,” and can be heard in two podcasts, “Daddy vs. Doctor” and “The Pete and Sebastian Show.”
Maniscalco’s latest Netflix comedy special, “Is It Me?,” premieres Tuesday.
Tickets are $54.75-$155.75.
Info: snhuarena.com or 603-644-5000.
Kimball Jenkins hosts music-dance improv
CONCORD — Deo Mwano Consultancy brings you “Improvisation: Trust the Process,” an original show with dancers and musicians improvising together, at 7 p.m. Friday at Kimball Jenkins School of Art, 266 N. Main St.
The performance fuses soul, funk, ’80s hip-hop and Afro-beat music samples with live instrumentation including a cello, bass guitar and banjos.
Tickets are $40.
Info: kimball jenkins.com or 603-225-3932.
‘Concerts & Cocktails’ gets a holiday twist
CANTERBURY — Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Road, will present “Merry Merry Canterbury Concerts & Cocktails,” featuring the Symphony NH Concertmaster Quartet, at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Meeting House.
Musicians to perform include Concertmaster Elliott Markow, Assistant Principal Viola Elaine Leisinger, Lynn Basila (violin) and Nathaniel Lathrop (cello).
The performance by the Symphony NH Concertmaster Quartet is part of Concert & Cocktails, a themed evening that concludes with a reception at 5 p.m. in the Hubbard Gallery with farm-to-table appetizers by The Rustic Gourmet and a signature cocktail by Cold Garden Distillery.
Tickets are $75 and may be purchased at shakers.org/symphonynh.