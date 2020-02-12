Jennifer McMahon, a New York Times bestselling author who pens books with taut names like “Dismantled,” “The One I Left Behind,” “Don’t Breathe a Word” and “Promise Not to Tell,” admits she’s always been fascinated with the “creepy side of things.”
As a child she was convinced there was a ghost named Virgil living in her grandmother’s attic. At slumber parties, she read aloud the most terrifying passages from the “Amityville Horror.” And when a job called for her to dress up in an Easter b unny costume, her thoughts about how strangely trusting strangers could be resurfaced in one of her books about a child abduction case.
But for someone whose mantra — “Write what scares you” — is inked on her wrist, McMahon is endearingly chipper in a phone interview ahead of a book tour stop tonight at The Loft in Portsmouth. Her easy laugh bubbles through self-effacing accounts of her life and work — and one surprising admission.
“Even though I write creepy books, I’m a person who is scared very easily. I’m a scaredy cat,” she says. “I know! That’s my big confession.”
Her latest book, “The Invited,” ushers in a twist to the haunted house genre: A couple doesn’t move into a haunted house. They make one, piece by sinister piece.
“Do I scare myself when I’m writing? Absolutely. I do. That’s usually a sign that I’m onto something good,” says the writer, who lives in a circa-1900 Victorian house in Montpelier, Vt. “If I’m sitting in my office and I’m writing and I’m getting chills, and I’m having to look behind me and I’m thinking something is in the corner — when I get myself freaked out, I know that I’m onto something good.”
Still, when her agent pitched her the idea of writing a haunted house book, she admits she initially groaned.
“I was resistant to the idea at first. What do I have to add to this amazing genre with so many great books already — a couple moves into a house and they’re renovating it and discovering it has secrets … yawnnnnn! They move into a house and discover a body buried in the basement. Yawnnnn! Everything has been done,” she says. “What would be my take on it?”
It’s easy to imagine those early brainstorming sessions as McMahon’s words tumble out and build toward a seed of an idea. She describes the plot lines that pop up and get tossed out and then an idea that takes root and starts growing (or maybe feeding on itself).
“Everyone always says, ‘Write what you know’ (but) I actually got a tattoo on my wrist that says, ‘Write what scares you.’ It’s my own little mantra that I try to live by,” she says. “For me, that’s how I go deep, by facing the things I’m most afraid of, on paper, and trying to tease them and maybe make them a little less scary ... and wrap my head around them.”
McMahon grew up in her grandmother’s suburban Connecticut home, where she recalls being fascinated with the paranormal at an early age.
“I was an imaginative child. In my bedroom, which was at one end of the house, was a pull-down trap door ladder to the attic, with stairs that folded out. At night I would dream that this man would come down from the attic and sit on the foot of my bed and talk to me. His name was Virgil,” says McMahon.
She jokes that while her grandmother was a psychiatrist who could have harbored concerns about her granddaughter’s new friend, she didn’t let on.
“I would draw pictures of him, and I would tell my grandmother about him, and she would laugh and say, “Oh, aren’t you imaginative. You have a nice, new imaginary friend,” McMahon says.
“(Virgil) was a friendly apparition. If it happened to me now I would be terrified,” she adds.
She does remember what it was that first raised the hair on the back of her own neck.
“I was about 9 or 10, and I would steal books from my mother’s book shelf and one of them was the ‘Amityville Horror,’ which compleeeetly freaked me out,” says McMahon, her voice rising in pitch. “The thing that scared me most was that it said on the back that it was based on a real story. It scared the bejesus out of me, reading that.”
So she did what any kid would do. ...
“Me being me, I take this book and I pack it in my bag and take it to sleepovers at a friends house. I’d read the scariest passages to my friends,” she says, wryly adding, “Yeah … I wasn’t invited back to certain people’s homes. That might have been my first real haunted house book that hooked me on the idea of the haunted house. That a place could be infested with evil.
“When I was a kid, I loved having friends over and telling them ghost stories and (that) our house was haunted,” she says. “ We would have fake seances and things, I would have my brother or a friend rapping on the wall and hiding in the attic to bang on the floor, to make sure my friends would leave screaming.”
McMahon has always had a sense that places hold memory. When writing “The Invited,” the main characters, Helen and Nate, build a new home with some historical touches — a beam from an old schoolhouse, bricks from a mill, a mantel from a farmhouse.
“I’m fascinated by the way the past — both my past and the past of my characters shapes the present. I’m especially interested in secrets that people keep and how that has shaped them. A secret has power, and if you keep it for years and years and it suddenly comes to the surface, lots of exciting things can happen,” she says.
McMahon did extensive online searches about all the supposedly haunted objects people collect and sell. (“Yes, it’s a thing! I didn’t buy any. I was too scared,” McMahon says.)
She also drew on her own experiences building a house. As she describes it, after bouncing around the country, she wound up back in Vermont, living in a remote hunting cabin with no electricity, running water or phone while she and her partner, Drea, built a nearby house.
“Like Helen and Nate, we bought this big plot of land, 36 acres. Neither of us had built anything before. We were in way over our heads. I didn’t even know how to read a measuring tape. We didn’t have running water or electricity. It was pretty rustic,” she says. “And I was scared all the time. It was darker than anything I’d known. And the noises we would hear. Have you ever heard a fisher? Oh, my gosh, they’re terrifying. It sounds like a baby being tortured. I was completely freaked out.”
Still, McMahon’s professional comfort zone is that sense of unease, a place where the landscape can feel serene or sinister, welcoming or isolating.
“Things do seem idyllic and beautiful, but every now and then you learn some creepy backstory or hear about a haunted house or a local story that just kinds of turns it on its head, and you realize things are always as idyllic as they seem,” McMahon says of New England living. “I like that. I like to look for those dark corners. I love living in a rural state with all these woods.”
McMahon started her career writing poetry, and over the years she worked at a b unch of jobs to make a living. She’s been a house painter, farm worker, paste-up artist, pizza delivery person, homeless shelter staff member and counselor for adults and children with mental illness, along the way.
One experience sticks out. She was working at a farm that grew flowers, and the rush for Easter lilies had begun. Which is why she found herself in an Easter bunny costume.
“They pulled out this costume from a closet, one that had obviously been used for many years. They gave me balloons and lollipops (to hand out to kids), and the only rule was no talking,” McMahon says. “So I’m standing on the side of a pretty busy street, in front of this garden center. I would stand and wave in this bunny suit. Little children would come up. They were so sweet. They would give me hugs. They were so excited to see me,” says McMahon.
“Me being me … I’m thinking, ‘I could be anyone. This is so creepy. They have no idea who I am, and they’re totally trusting,’” she says.
A sweet moment turned into a creepy thought that worked its way into a book she wrote years later.
“‘Island of Lost Girls’ begins with a little girl being kidnapped by someone in a bunny suit,” she says. “I’m always seeing the creepy side of things.”