T here’s a reason international sculptor Nora Valdez carves a sense of travel into her sculptures: Her art career is a several-decade journey full of unpacked and repacked suitcases.
Ask her where she’s from and she’ll say Boston — by way of her native Argentina, as well as Spain, Brazil, and a handful of other cities and towns in the United States.
It’s also why she speaks several languages — Portuguese, Italian, Spanish and English, and why her concept of “home” isn’t rooted in just one place.
“I always say I am from here, there and nowhere,” Valdez says with a laugh.
For the next three weeks, the artist will call Nashua home as she joins fellow sculptors Gavin Kenyon, of Binghamton, N.Y., and Sam Finkelstein, of Rockland, Maine, in the 14th annual Nashua International Sculpture Symposium (NISS).
The opening ceremony takes place outdoors today at 5:30 p.m. at 6 Church St.
The theme this year is “Introspection,” a nod to an isolating year of the COVID-19 pandemic, which kept many artists from getting together to share ideas and studio space and the viewing public from attending the usual exhibit launches and in-person events.
The 2021 symposium invites a bit more interaction and conversation at a time when people are starting to emerge from stricter social-distancing guidelines.
The artists are staying with host families and will interact with passersby who stop to watch and ask questions at the work site outside the Picker Artist Studios, 3 Pine St.
Plus the three pieces of resulting artwork will stay in the city, joining 39 others that have become part of Nashua’s growing cultural landscape over the last decade and a half. (Visit nashuasculptursymposium.org to see sculptures in the collection so far.)
‘Pace yourself’
Valdez has been in the United States since 1986, having lived in Texas, Georgia, and various parts of Massachusetts.
But her reach extends around the world, and not only because she has more than 15 permanent public art pieces on display across the globe.
She’s taken part in numerous symposiums, beginning with one in Brookline in the Granite State in 2004 and extending over the years to Quebec, Canada; Murnau, Germany; Brussels, Belgium; Hong Kong, China; and the Island of Thassos in Greece, among others.
It can be overwhelming at times to create art in just a few weeks under the watchful eye of the public. “You just have to pace yourself,” she says.
Her recent work has focused on immigration and how people define and reshape their own views of “home.”
Each move Valdez made to a new country over the past 35 years immersed her in a new culture and another language to learn — a journey that is as much a part of her life as the suitcases, bags and boats she carves into her sculpted scenes.
“You come with the whole baggage, and practically start everything again and again,” she said of assimilating into new places.
“Home” is an ever-evolving community of perspectives.
“When I was in Argentina, because my mother was Italian, they always called me the ‘Italian one.’ In Italy, they called me the ‘Argentine one.’
“I’ve been here for a while but my accent is so strong that people ask if I got off the boat last week,” she said with another laugh. “When I was learning English in the beginning, I was making sentences with a little bit of each language.”
Making connectionsThe symposium has been adding to that cross-cultural exchange for nearly a decade and a half. Led by president Gail Moriarity and artistic director Jim Larson, the event initially was inspired by Meri Goyette, 95, an artist and major patron of the arts and culture in Nashua, and John Weidman, director of the Andres Institute of Art in Brookline.
It’s designed to spark conversation from the first chisel mark through to the official unveiling.
This year has a new meet-and-greet sort of feature. Usually the community provides meals for the visiting artists, bringing over trays and treats throughout the symposium. But this year people are purchasing prepared meals from pre-selected restaurants via an online calendar at nashualsculpturesymposium.org.
“It’s a way to connect on so many levels,” Moriarity said.
Supporters can request NISS handle pick-up and delivery, or do it themselves. There’s also a third option: Add another meal to the order for yourself and go eat with the sculptors at the outdoor tent.
All of the artists in their own careers have created works that in some way speak to finding connections in the midst of change. Kenyon, who is represented by Galleria Zero in Milan, Italy, crafts works that frame frailty, loss and isolation against connection, resilience and comfort — a sort “of equilibrium in failure.”
Finkelstein’s work also revolves connection, a sort of visceral response to nature that ties together the quick-paced metropolitan buzz with pastoral landscapes.
For her part, Valdez envisions a piece called “Within” (or “Dentro” in Spanish). It will look as if a figure is emerging from a big slab of granite — a reference not only to stepping into new places and ideas but emerging from the pandemic.
“We’ve been sheltered in ourselves and are coming out,” she said.