It’s kind of fun when programmers throw demographics to the wind. The pressure to skew toward a young(ish) audience dominates most entertainment. But the CW’s insistence on attracting 20-something eyeballs has not saved it from an uncertain future.
On occasion, Netflix has literally baked its desired demo into its programming.
You don’t have to have grown up in the 1980s to enjoy “Stranger Things,” but virtually everything to do with the show is aimed at that generation. The fact that the show’s use of Kate Bush’ 1985 song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” has driven it up the current pop charts speaks to the power of Netflix marketing.
This phenomenon is history repeating itself and then some. It’s no secret that “Stranger Things” is heavily influenced by Steven Spielberg movies and Stephen King thrillers. The popularity of the 1986 film “Stand by Me” (based on a King story) returned its title song (by Ben E. King) to the top 10. It had been a No. 1 hit in 1961.
If “Stranger Things” aims strenuously at 40-somethings, some series just skew old with a capital O. Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, with supporting parts for Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston. It’s impolite to discuss age, but suffice it to say that Waterston, who turns 82 this November, is the “baby” of the group.
Hulu’s silly comedy “Only Murders in the Building” returns for a second season. This over-the-top sendup of a true-crime podcast culture stars Steve Martin (76) and Martin Short (72) in a 21st-century riff on “The Thin Man” series of Manhattan murder mysteries.
It’s hard to tell if Selena Gomez (29) is around to drag down the median age or represent the likely audience for murder podcasts.
As in everything they do, both separately and together, Martin and Short are decidedly “on,” playing glib variations on vain showbiz types. While this may grow tiresome for some, “Murder” has proven to be catnip to fellow performers. British model Cara Delevingne joins the always-delightful Amy Ryan in the cast. Amy Schumer pops up, playing herself as a tenant, just as Sting did last season. Comedy cameos include Tina Fey, Michael Rappaport, Nathan Lane, Jimmy Fallon, Jane Lynch and Shirley MacLaine.
Streaming series don’t face the pressure of ratings. One caustic critic recently dismissed Apple’s Maya Rudolph series “Loot” as a mediocre NBC sitcom that will never face cancellation (unlike the recently ditched “Kenan” and “Mr. Mayor).
“Only Murders” seems like a series that could run forever. Or as long as Hulu exists, and fellow actors and comedians want to play along.
Tonight’s other highlights
• The 1973 song “Stuck in the Middle With You” never sounded the same after the 1992 debut of “Reservoir Dogs” (7:20 p.m., Cinemax).
• Drug mules on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• If necessary, the Colorado Avalanche host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final (8 p.m., ABC).
• Worlds collide on the season finale of “Superman & Lois” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG). While not among the legion of canceled CW series, the show’s third season has not yet been scheduled.
• Danube River cruises can be murder on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• The docuseries “Endangered” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) examines threats to journalists, both here and abroad.
• Murder and fraud on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Directed by John Sayles, the 1988 baseball drama “Eight Men Out” (9:30 p.m., Cinemax) recalls the scandal of the 1919 World Series, when members of the Chicago White Sox took bribes to throw games. An impressive cast includes D.B. Sweeney, who portrays Shoeless Joe Jackson, a character who would also appear (played by the late Ray Liotta) in the 1989 baseball fantasy “Field of Dreams.” These movies, the 1994 PBS Ken Burns documentary “Baseball” and the 1992 opening of Baltimore’s purposely “old-fashioned” Camden Yards stadium tended to venerate the national pastime as historical Americana. For better or worse, baseball was depicted as a vestige of an idealized past at the very moment that the nation’s “Dream Team” was playing basketball.
Series notes
“America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Crime Scene Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “I Can See Your Voice” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Claire’s news isn’t good on “Tom Swift” (9 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “Dancing With Myself” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Late night
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jimmie Allen are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Steve Carell, Maya Hawke and GIVEON on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Wanda Sykes, Kesha and Patrick Radden Keefe visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).