Break up those fall foliage road trips throughout the state with peeks at museum and gallery exhibitions this month.
Here are our picks for some vibrant indoor hues and views.
Wild life and human nature
BETHLEHEM — Painter and naturalist Rosemary Conroy and sculptor Valery Mahuchy team up on “Wild Eternal,” an exhibit on view through Oct. 30 at the Gallery at Wren, 2011 Main St. Info: wrenworks.org.
Conroy’s paintings are vibrant bursts of wildlife, including bears, birds, turtles, frogs, insects, deer, rabbits, moose, lions, horses and elephants.
Machuchy works in bronze, granite, wood resin and cement, exploring human nature and sculptural forms. He also crafted the 2018 bronze and granite statue that sits on a bench in Meredith to honor Bob Montana, the creator of the “Archie” comic strip and its references to the Lakes Region.
Furniture Masters and artists pair up in ConcordCONCORD — New Hampshire Furniture Masters and Kimball Jenkins teamed up on a creative exchange of ideas at the art school, 266 N. Main St., Concord, through Oct. 25. Info: kimballjenkins.com.
This past summer 14 furniture masters worked with 28 artists and faculty members from the art school on a three-month project. This resulting multimedia exhibition features a broad variety of work, including fine furniture, photographs, paintings and poems.
In one collaboration, Furniture Master Ted Blachly was paired with poets Catherine O’Brian and Jody Wells, fused glass artist Eileen Mae Carter and photographer Sher Kamman.
“We imagined Blachly’s ‘Curly Maple Chest’ as a birthday gift or homage in honor of the poet Emily Dickinson,’” the collaborators explained. “We envisioned the chest to be a safe place for her poems, scraps of envelopes, letters and other small, wondrous, even heirloom treasures.”
Amazing expeditions and journeys
LEBANON — The Resilience of Travelers/The Global Rescue 2021 Photo Contest opens Friday and hangs through Nov. 5 at the AVA Gallery and Art Center, 11 Bank St. Info: avagallery.org.
The Global Rescue photo contest was created in 2013 to showcase amazing expeditions and journeys. The 2021 contest, coming during a big uptick in travel after the early days of the pandemic, drew nearly 500 images.
The contest featured four categories — togetherness, landscape, outdoor activity and animal travel companions — and it’s a touching trip.
Looking ahead, three solo exhibitions by painters and installation artists on themes of water, landscape and ecology go on view from mid-October to mid-January. They include “Nick Lamia: Tailwaters Project,” “Elizabeth Nelson: Borea” and “Katya Roberts: Reclamation: Through the Woods.” An opening runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
Threads of tradition in ‘Punto of Aria’PORTSMOUTH — “Punto of Aria: A Repairing Mend,” featuring an installation by Patricia Miranda, opens Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Gallery at 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan St., and remains on display through Nov. 13. Info: 3sarts.org.
Miranda, who uses repurposed and donated lace and linens from The Lace Archive in her installations, hand-dyes material with cochineal insect dye, which gives a deep red hue, and sews them into shroud-like tapestries with objects typically offered to saints in request, gratitude or devotion.
“When I initially started making the large wall pieces, I thought of them as akin to mourning cloths: pieces that felt as though they might comfort, wrap or cover in times of grief,” she explained in exhibit materials.
“Punta Aria” (“Stitch in Air”) refers to an early type of needle lace in Italy that wasn’t crafted on a woven layer.
The artist will host a fabric dyeing workshop at 3S Artspace on Oct. 30 and a sewing circle on Nov. 6.
Threads of connection and shape
ROCHESTER — “Threads and Where They Lead” by Michele Peterson and a digital exhibition by Eric Shaw both are on display through Nov. 4 at Rochester Museum of Fine Arts, 150 Wakefield St. Info: rochestermfa.org.
Peterson uses “string figures” to chart a sense of connection, explore how people express those ties and what stories they weave in the process.
She works in mediums including painting, photography and fiber art.
Shaw’s abstract geometric work begins via a drawing app on the artist’s phone, then copied and worked using image editing tools before being translated onto canvas using acrylic paint.
As a side note, Amy Regan, one of the founders of the Rochester Museum of Fine Art, has opened a new gallery at 66 Hanover St., Manchester. Called See Saw Art, it’s located within the Mosaic Art Collective and features work on a monthly basis by artists living or working in the Queen City.