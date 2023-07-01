Workers, including David and Debbie Nielsen, conduct repairs and inspect the Old Man of the Mountain’s profile in 1988. The Museum of the White Mountains in Plymouth is displaying many items related to the iconic rock formation.
This iconic piece of the Granite State’s history might be gone, but it’s far from forgotten, thanks to the Museum of the White Mountains at Plymouth State University.
The exhibit “An Enduring Presence: The Old Man of the Mountain” revisits the iconic rock formation through Saturday, Sept. 16.
Inspired by the 20th anniversary of the Old Man’s fall in 2003, the exhibition highlights art, literature, history, geology, politics, preservation and tourism, all of which were elements that drew people to the familiar face.
There are a number of objects branded with the image of the Old Man, including those for commercial uses, such as a door to a Concord Coach stagecoach, or political campaigns, such as a Chris Sununu for Governor sign.
The exhibit features about 200 items, including paintings, prints and photographs.
“The Old Man of the Mountain … lives in the hearts of generations of Granite Staters as a symbol of the state’s stalwart and steadfast nature, its strength and beauty, and a personification of the natural environment we value and work to preserve,” said Meghan Doherty, the museum’s director. “
Check out the oldest known Daguerreotype photograph taken of the Old Man in 1841, paired with a modern wet-plate photograph of Cannon Mountain by fine art photographer and former New Hampshire Artist Laureate Gary Samson from the same vantage point as the original photo.
Museum visitors can see the model for the turnbuckle designed to secure the Old Man from falling, which was presented to the governor for approval in 1916. A computer kiosk features an interactive 3D model of the rock formation.
The Old Man of the Mountain Speaker Series in-person and virtual lectures on July 13 and 20, Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 31 and Sept. 13. The lectures are free but registration is required.