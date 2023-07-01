Old Man of the Mountain

Workers, including David and Debbie Nielsen, conduct repairs and inspect the Old Man of the Mountain’s profile in 1988. The Museum of the White Mountains in Plymouth is displaying many items related to the iconic rock formation.

 DICK HAMILTON

This iconic piece of the Granite State’s history might be gone, but it’s far from forgotten, thanks to the Museum of the White Mountains at Plymouth State University.

The exhibit “An Enduring Presence: The Old Man of the Mountain” revisits the iconic rock formation through Saturday, Sept. 16.