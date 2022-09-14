Why does a movie become a cult classic?
Look no further than 1987’s “The Princess Bride” for the twue answer.
It’s a love story, a Medieval adventure, a slapstick comedy and earnest good-versus-evil saga all wrapped up in enduring one-liners and run-on declarations.
Just in time for actor Cary Elwes’ “inconceivable” tour stop at 7:30 Saturday at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, here are our favorite quotes from the movie about a stable boy becoming a pirate and then hero to rescue his beloved before she’s married to a heinous prince:
“I’ll explain and I’ll use small words so that you’ll be sure to understand, you warthog faced buffoon.” Westly explaining to Prince Humperdinck why they must “fight to the pain,” rather than the death, since the injury causes more lasting torment.
“Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.” Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin), chanting his mission to avenge his dad.
“You can’t hurt me. Westley and I are joined by the bonds of love. And you cannot track that, not with a thousand bloodhounds, and you cannot break it, not with a thousand swords. And when I say you are a coward, it is only because you are one of the slimiest weaklings ever to walk the earth!” Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) on not having an imprisoned heart.
“Mawage. Mawage is wot bwings us togeder today. Mawage, that bwessed awangment, that dweam wifin a dweam. And wuv, tru wuv, will fowow you foweva, so tweasure your wuv.” The Impressive Clergyman and officiant (Peter Cook) who has trouble with his r’s, l’s and th’s.
“It’s possible, Pig, I might be bluffing. It’s conceivable, you miserable, vomitous mass, that I’m only lying here because I lack the strength to stand. But, then again... perhaps I have the strength after all.” Westley (Cary Elwes) about whether he’s still reeling from near death or perfectly able to spring into battle against the dastardly prince.
“The king’s stinking sons’ fired me and thank you so much for bringing up such a painful subject. While you’re at it, why don’t you give me a nice paper cut and pour lemon juice on it.” The grumpy Miracle Max (Billy Crystal) on being reminded that he no longer has that royal job.
“Your true love lives. And you marry another. True Love saved her in the Fire Swamp, and she treated it like garbage. And that’s what she is, the Queen of Refuse. So bow down to her if you want, bow to her. Bow to the Queen of Slime, the Queen of Filth, the Queen of Putrescence. Boo. Boo. Rubbish. Filth. Slime. Muck. Boo. Boo. Boo.” – The sneering, Ancient Booer upon seeing Buttercup introduced to subjects as the queen.
“True love is the greatest thing in the world except for a nice MLT – mutton lettuce and tomato sandwich – when the mutton is nice and lean. Miracle Max on the two most important things in life.
“As … you … wish!” The masked Westley (Elwes) revealing his identity to Buttercup as he tumbles down a long hill.