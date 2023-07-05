ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-1-MCT

Hayley Atwell as Grace and Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”

 Paramount Pictures/Entertainment Pictures/Zuma Press/TNS

Your mission, should you choose to accept it: Rewatch all the “Mission: Impossible” movies before the highly anticipated release of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” on Wednesday, July 12. This is the seventh installment of the series that started back in 1996, with Tom Cruise playing super-spy Ethan Hunt of the top-secret Impossible Mission Force.

“Dead Reckoning Part One” is also the third “Mission: Impossible” film written and directed by his close collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, who also wrote last year’s massive hit “Top Gun: Maverick.” McQuarrie came in around the fourth “M:I” installment, “Ghost Protocol,” for an uncredited rewrite, and saved the series by saving Ethan Hunt. The plan was to hand the franchise over to Jeremy Renner, but McQuarrie corrected that near-mistake, and with “Rogue Nation,” “Fallout” and now “Dead Reckoning,” he and Cruise have created one the greatest action movie franchises of all time.

Katie Walsh is the Tribune News Service film critic and co-host of the "Miami Nice" podcast.