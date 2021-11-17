From left, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd starred in the 1984 and 1989 "Ghostbusters" films and made cameos in the 2016 retake featuring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, as well as the new movie "Ghostbuster's Afterlife," with Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd.
The first “Ghostbusters” movie came out in 1984 and starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramos as a trio of parapsychologists who get kicked out of their labs at Columbia University and start their own ghost-hunting and trapping business in New York City.
Ernie Hudson joins the fray as a fourth Ghostbuster and Signourney Weaver deals with uninvited guests and a refrigerator that has become a portal to another dimension. ("Generally you don't see that kind of behavior in a major appliance," says a wry Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman.)
“Ghostbusters II” in 1989 finds the paranormal investigators’ business flagging, mostly because they have trashed so many places with their proton packs. But they get an unexpected boost after a cascading river of ectoplasm leads to an uptake in spectral activity.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which hits theaters today, features some new players: Carrie Coon ("Avengers: Infinity War," "The Leftovers," "The Gilded Angel"), Finn Wolfhard ("Stranger Things," "It" movies) and Mckenna Grace ("Crash & Bernstein," "The Young and the Restless") in a tale about a single mom and her two kids who discover a secret family legacy.
It also brings in Paul Rudd, the funny man and star of “Ant-Man” movies who lasts week was named People magazine’s 2021 “Sexiest Man Alive." And, of course, there will be cameos from originators.
For further reference, there is also the 2016 take on the “Ghostbusters” premise. It starred actresses and comedians Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon in those signature jumpsuits to battle a supernatural threat to Manhattan.