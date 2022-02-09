There’s more of what people love on this pre-Valentine’s Day weekend — comedy shows, winter fests, a Roomful of Blues concert and lots of feel-good tribute-band shows.
Tribute acts
Bruce in the USA, a Springsteen tribute featuring Matt Ryan, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Dana Center for the Humanities at Saint Anselm College, Goffstown. Tickets are $45. Info: anselm.edu/dana-center-humanities or 603-641-7000.
Boston-based cover band Heart Attack Ack Ack Ack Ack Ack: The Songs of Billy Joel, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at The Press Room, 77 Daniel St., Portsmouth. Tickets are $25. Info: pressroomnh.com.
Moondance performs the music of Van Morrison at the Rex, 23 Amherst St., Manchester. Tickets are $29 to $39. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
AD/HD, the AC/DC Experience, plays a tribute show Saturday night at Chop Shop Pub, 920 Lafayette Road, Seabrook. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Info: the pub’s Facebook page.
More music
Livington Taylor plays Friday night and Roomful of Blues and Joe Louis Walker plays Saturday night at the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center, 39 S. Main St., Plymouth. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. show are $29 to $44 and $34-$59, respectively. Info: flyingmonkeynh.com or 603-536-2551.
Andrew North and the Rangers plays the Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord, 8 p.m. today. Tickets are $15 in advance; $17 on show day. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
Green Heron plays The Stone Church, 5 Granite St., Newmarket, at 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8. Info: 603-659-7700 or stonechurchrocks.com.
Stage Door Cabaret series features Taylor O’Donnell at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday and Kat Wright, Bob Wagner and Josh Weinstein at 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St. Portsmouth. Lounge seating includes tables of 2, 4 and 6 and range from $100 to 300. Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
Marlena Phillips sings “The World Greatest Love Songs” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. Tickets are $19. Info: theparktheatre.org or 603-532-8888.
Outdoor fun
Dartmouth College’s Winter Carnival, geared toward students but including visitor-worthy sights, including a snow sculpture contest, skiing at Dartmouth Skiway, a polar-bear plunge, and the entertaining “human dog-sled races,” runs through Sunday. Info: dartmouth.edu.
Newport Winter Carnival’s Out of the Woods-themed festival takes over Newport Town Common today through Sunday. Highlights include a torch-lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m. today; adult dodgeball at 6 p.m. and ice skating from 10 p.m. to midnight on the common, both on Friday; a parade at 10 a.m., the Paul Bunyan Axeman Challenge at noon and ice sculpting demo at noon, all on Saturday; and music, ice skating and horse-shoe tournament on Sunday. Info newportnhchamber.org.
Wolfeboro Bay Winter Carnival takes place Saturday in the Lakes Region, including events on Wolfeboro Harbor and Alton Bay and at the Abenaki Ski Area and Pop Whalen Ice Arena. Big-air competition, ice skating, sleigh rides, animal tracking, inflatable-obstacle course competition and ski and snowboard races. Info: wolfeboronh.us.
Celebrate Dreamers’ Ranch’s Fire & Ice Winter Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 122 N. Lowell Road, Windham. There will be sledding, skating, music by local bands, burgers and bonfires. Tickets are $15, or free for ages 5 and younger. Bring your own sleds and skates. Info on the festival’s Facebook page.
Comedy
Mike McDonald’s Comedy Extravaganza, with fellow comedians Jim David, Corey Rodrigues, Carolyn Plummer and Chris D., at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lebanon Opera House, 51 N. Park St., Lebanon. Tickets: $34-$40. Info: lebanonoperahouse.org 603-448-0400.
Ken Rogerson, with Tim Mckeever and Matt Barry, in a standup show at 8 p.m. Saturday at Claremont Opera House. Tickets: $20-$23. Info: claremontoperahouse.info.
Standup shows at Chunky’s Cinema and Pub locations include Robbie Printz Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at 707 Huse Road, Manchester, and Dan Crohn at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 151 Coliseum Ave., Nashua. Tickets are $20.
Kerri Louise goes on at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Manchester. Tickets are $25. Info: palacetheatre.org.
Tupelo Night of Comedy with Drew Dunn, Dan Smith and Paul Landwehr, at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry. Tickets are $22. Info: 603-437-5100 or tupelomusichall.com.
Queen City Improv at 7:30 p.m. today at the Hatbox Theatre in the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord. Tickets are $16 to $22. Info: 603-715-2315 or hatboxnh.com.
Stage and screen
“The Full Monty” continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday through Feb. 20 at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester. Tickets are $25. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
“A Funny Little Thing Called Love” takes over the Majestic Theatre Studios, 880 Page St., Manchester in shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15-$20. Info: 669-7469 or majestictheatre.net.
Rebroadcast of “Bill Murray’s New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization” at 7 p.m. Friday on the video wall at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord. Tickets are $18. Info: 603-225-1111 or ccanh.com.