Shinedown rockers take over Swanzey fairgrounds
SWANZEY — Smith & Myers, an acoustic side project from multi-platinum rock band Shinedown’s lead vocalist and guitarist, plays the Drive-In Live series at the fairgrounds at 7 p.m. today.
“From Smith & Myers, to moe. and Dirty Heads and our three-act Halloween finale, we wanted to close out our final month with big acts and even bigger performances,” said Seth McNally, executive director of Drive-In Live. “What a thrill to have half of Shinedown in little ol’ Swanzey, NH. Fans of Brent Smith and Zack Myers can expect a mix of new material, reimagined rock n roll covers, and, of course, some Shinedown hits.”
The duo on Oct. 9 released their first full-length album, “Smith & Myers Volume 1.” They reimagine chapters of the American songbook alongside their own contributions (including the socially charged “Not Mad Enough”) with a pared-down handling — just a microphone and an instrument or two — but no less the intensity. The covers include Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World,” Post Malone’s “Better Now,” INXS’ “Never Tear Us Apart,” Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie,” and The Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody.”
Tickets are $119 per vehicle. Info: drive-in-live.com.
NH Philharmonic cancels 2020-2021 season
SALEM — The NH Philharmonic has postponed its season in the wake of the Seifert Performing Arts Center suspending or canceling upcoming performances at 44 Geremonty Drive.
Meanwhile, the organization is exploring options with local venues in hopes of bringing live chamber music to the community.
For now, people can enjoy previous performances including Beethoven, Brucker and Bernstein works and the Holiday Pops at www.nhphil.org/listen.
“I am brimming with confidence that the music of the Phil will ring out again, more true, more sure, more harmonious than ever before,” said the philharmonic’s music director, Mark Latham. “Through music, with your help and participation, we will answer Martin Luther King’s call: ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?’ The Phil, as you can sense when we perform, is a community of friends — friends who love to play and share their music.”
Comedy at the Palace, a piano man at the Rex
MANCHESTER — If you’re wicked bored or wonder why any exhausted parent would want to take the kids pumpkin picking, head to the Palace Theater Saturday night for some words of wisdom from comedian Juston McKinney.
The Granite State family man, who has chronicled the trials of parenthood over the years, has appeared on numerous Comedy Central shows, visited with Jay Leno and Conan O’Brien on the late-night talk-show circuit, and did a Showtime Comedy Special with Rob Gronkowski. His television and movie credits include “The King of Queens,” “The Zookeeper” and “Here Comes the Boom.” He wrote and starred in the short film “Suck It Up,” for which he earned best-acting honors from the New Hampshire Film Festival.
Show times are 6 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.50. Info: palacetheatre.org or 668-5588.
Meanwhile, over at the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Long Island singer and piano man David Clark presents “Songs in the Attic,” a tribute to Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Clark in 2014 played The Paramount in Huntington with former Billy Joel band members Richie Cannata, Liberty DeVitto and Russell Javors, filling the role of the Piano Man himself for “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant,” “Miami 2017,” “Still Rock & Roll To Me” and “You May Be Right.” Since then, he’s become the lead singer for that group in their incarnation as The Lords of 52nd Street.
Tickets are $29-$39. Info: palacetheatre.org or 668-5588.
Flying baby lizard movie lands in Concord
CONCORD — McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center’s outdoor sci-fi movie feature this week shows what happens when two prehistoric lizards find out their flying baby has been kidnapped and is now as an attraction in Tokyo.
“Gappa,” which was released in the United States in 1967 under the title “Monster from a Prehistoric Planet,” screens Friday at 6 p.m. on the center’s side lawn, 2 Institute Drive. It’s rated PG.
Admission is by donation, and limited to the first 50 people. Snacks and drinks, including popcorn, candy and hot cocoa will be available for sale. Bring chairs and blankets, and wear face coverings..
Outdoor sci-fi features continue with “The Phantom from 10,000 Leagues” Friday, Oct. 23, and “The Last Man on Earth” Friday, Oct. 30, both at 6 p.m.
Info: www.starhop.com.
Tour the murals in downtown Keene?
KEENE — Take a look at 16 murals around the downtown as part of the Historical Society of Cheshire County’s Magical History Walking Tours this week.
Created by “Walldog” sign and mural artists, the highlighted pieces represent people, places and businesses that helped shape the city over the years.
Tickets are $10. Tours will be offered at 4 p.m. today and 1 p.m. Saturday. Space is limited to 8 people.
Info: https://hsccnh.org.
Scottish and French music at Stone Church
NEWMARKET — Scottish fiddler Hanneke Cassel and Quebecois guitarist Yann Falquet will share material from an upcoming album of traditional and contemporary Scottish and French music in an outdoor concert at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Stone Church, 5 Granite St.
Hanneke is a former National Scottish Fiddle Champion, and Yann is a member of the group Genticorum.
Tickets are $100 for a table of four and $140 for a table of six. In the event of rain, the event will be moved to Sunday at 1 p.m. Info: stonechurchrocks.com.
NH Day is Saturday at science center
HOLDERNESS — Saturday is New Hampshire Day at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, which is offering Granite State residents a $5 trail admission.
Take a walk on trails and meet naturalists and center critters at Pop Up Animal Encounters along the trail. (Face masks are required.)
Info: nhnature.org.
Annual Nashua events get a virtual first
NASHUA — City Arts Nashua has teamed up with Access Nashua community television to combine the annual ArtWalk and Meri Goyette Arts Awards ceremony into a weeklong televised celebration.
It will run from Saturday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 25.
The virtual lineup will be hosted by Nashua photographer Sid Ceaser. Each day, there will be interviews with area artists in a variety of genres and mediums, as well as conversations with the Meri Goyette Arts Awards winners for 2020.
In addition, the KidsWalk feature has been transformed into a virtual creative space on TV and social media. There will be artwork and videos by area children, crafts and tutorials. One in-person event is the citywide Scavenger Hunt, where families can safely search for and locate mini art kits, which will be “hidden” in various locations around Nashua. Clues will be posted on our social media pages as well as on Access Nashua.
Info: cityartsnashua.org or accessnashua.org.
‘This is My Brave New Hampshire’
Local residents are sharing stories of mental illness in “This is My Brave New Hampshire,” a virtual performance of music, comedy, poetry and essays at 7 p.m. Oct. 22.
This Is My Brave Inc. (TIMB), a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling, spearheaded the project. The virtual presentation is presented by Riverbend Community Mental Health in a special Stories From Home edition.
Performers include those living with anxiety, depression, PMDD and bipolar disorder, and others who have a loved one who lives with a mental illness.
The performance was professionally filmed, socially distanced and following state and CDC health guidelines in the historic Phenix Hall theater in Concord this fall.
Country inn shares an artistic ‘Northern Exposure’BETHLEHEM — Adair Country Inn and Restaurant, 80 Gilder Lane, is getting a bit of “Northern Exposure” this fall with an exhibit of works by Granite State watercolor painters Jeanette Fournier and Mimi Wiggin.
The Arts at Adair showing, a collaboration with the Gallery at WREN, also in Bethlehem, will run from Friday through Nov. 6 in the inn’s living room and public spaces. Both artists will be on site at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 for a meet-and-greet. (Masks are required.)
“Their paintings … are an inspiration for all of us to take time to stop and observe the natural world and all its creatures,” says Cathy Bedor, who with her husband, Joel, owns the Colonial Revival-style inn.
Info: 444-2600 or www.adairinn.com.