Online events celebrate Juneteenth
This year, the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire will celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, with live-streamed programs on music and food today through Saturday.
“Your family can plan and prepare soul food with a twist, learn about the connection between food and historical events in the black community, listen to a concert of songs that feed the soul, and enjoy rhythmic drumming and dance that honor our African American ancestors,” according to Heritage Trail officials.
It’s to be streamed on Zoom, Facebook live and YouTube live, and it’s all free of charge. Go to www.blackheritagetrailnh.org for more information and to register.
Best of NH Party goes online tonight
A slate of musicians with Granite State ties, including Sully Erna of Godsmack and American Idol finalist Alex Preston will perform via Facebook Live at New Hampshire Magazine’s virtual Best of NH Party at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The online party is beaming straight to living rooms this year.
To benefit CASA of New Hampshire and the New Hampshire Hospitality Employee Relief Fund, the event will focus on top choices for food, drink and entertainment across New Hampshire, based on more than 13,000 votes.
Musical acts also will include Soggy Po Boys, Jonathan Sarty Band/Cold River Radio Venue, Harsh Armadillo, John Davidson and Chris Lester.
Sign up for the event at www.facebook.com/events/230355328041968.
Visit bestofnh.com for more details.
Trains back on track in Lincoln, Meredith
The Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic railroads are gearing up for their 33rd season.
Operations at the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln will start up this weekend, with train rides at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Both the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln and the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in Meredith and Weirs Beach are scheduled to begin daily operations Friday, June 26.
Seating will be limited. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.hoborr.com.