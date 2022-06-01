What’s going on this weekend? It’s everything from “Legally Blonde” in Manchester to a Granite State Meltdown in Mason.
It’s like senior year, only ‘funner’
The Palace Theatre in downtown Manchester is going “Legally Blonde” with the musical version of the 2001 movie that made getting into Harvard Law School look like a snap. (“What, it’s like hard?”)
The stereotype-busting show opens at the historic theater, 80 Hanover St., this weekend, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
The production runs weekends through June 26.
Tickets are $25 to $46.
Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
Who’s on board?
Join the South Shore Outboard Association and New Hampshire Boat Museum for the first race of the 2022 Granite State Series.
The hydroplane competition takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Milton Town Beach, 832 White Mountain Highway (Route 125).
Info: nhbm.org.
It’s bacon and beer
The New Hampshire Bacon and Beer Festival returns to the fields of Anheuser-Busch in Merrimack on Saturday.
VIP admission starts at 12:30 p.m., with general admission opening at 1:30 p.m. The event ends at 4:30 p.m.
Info: nhbaconbeer.com.
Going to the dogs
The New Hampshire SPCA’s Paws Walk takes over Stratham Hill Park on Sunday.
The festivities kick off at 10 a.m., with the 1-mile fundraising walk at noon.
Local businesses will be selling goodies at the Vendor Village for humans and pets, plus there will be food trucks, games and dog agility demonstrations from the New England Agility Team and an interactive herding dog show by Heart Stone Farm.
Info: nhspca.org.
It’s a Granite State Meltdown
A Granite State Meltdown is heating up The Range, the revamped outdoor performance area at Marty’s Driving Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason, from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Ten bands are scheduled to tee off, including Kung Fu, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Strange Machines, The New Motiff and Supernothing on opening night and Ghost of Paul Revere, Cabinet, Neighbor, Club D’#lf and The Humans Being on Saturday evening.
Look also for the official beer release of The Range Hoppy Lager, brewed by 603.
Tickets are $45 per day or $75 for a two-day pass. Info: therangemason.com or 603 878-1324.
Seriously, this is Yankee humor
Fred Marple brings his one-man show of Yankee humor, music and assorted nonsense to The Barnstormers Theatre, 104 Main St., Tamworth, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Marple (aka humorist Ken Sheldon) is on a one-man campaign to put the town of Frost Heaves back on the map with his signature straightforward delivery.
“It’s a one-man crusade because everyone else has real jobs,” says Marple, who will share a report on mud week and perform songs from his “Crabby Road” album.
He’ll also present door prizes including CDs, his “Yoga for Yankees” DVD (which was a viral hit), and items from the Frost Heaves swap shop.
Tickets are $20.
Info: barnstormerstheatre.org.