A tense standoff ensues when a patient with dementia and a fading window to write her autobiography (portrayed by actress Katie Collins) faces off against her troubled caregiver (played by Rachael Chapin Longo) in Theatre KAPOW’s production of Jennifer Haley’s drama “Breadcrumbs” at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord on Feb. 17-19.

 MATTHEW P. LOMANNO

Follow the “Breadcrumbs” to Concord for Theatre KAPOW’s deep dive into a complex battle of wills — and the notion of how to write our own stories when words begin to fail.

Company member Rachael Chapin Longo, who stars with actress Katie Collins in the local production, first read the play in 2020. Written by Jennifer Haley, who also has written for Netflix’s “Hemlock Grove” and “Mindhunter,” it’s the story of a reclusive fiction writer who is diagnosed with dementia and must depend upon a troubled young caretaker to complete her autobiography.