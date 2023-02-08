A tense standoff ensues when a patient with dementia and a fading window to write her autobiography (portrayed by actress Katie Collins) faces off against her troubled caregiver (played by Rachael Chapin Longo) in Theatre KAPOW’s production of Jennifer Haley’s drama “Breadcrumbs” at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord on Feb. 17-19.
Follow the “Breadcrumbs” to Concord for Theatre KAPOW’s deep dive into a complex battle of wills — and the notion of how to write our own stories when words begin to fail.
Company member Rachael Chapin Longo, who stars with actress Katie Collins in the local production, first read the play in 2020. Written by Jennifer Haley, who also has written for Netflix’s “Hemlock Grove” and “Mindhunter,” it’s the story of a reclusive fiction writer who is diagnosed with dementia and must depend upon a troubled young caretaker to complete her autobiography.
“From start to finish, ‘Breadcrumbs’ resonated with me,” Longo said. “I have lost family members to dementia and it is a cruel and heartbreaking disease for those who have it and those who love them. Our words and memories are so key to our identities as humans and how we relate to the world, so the thought of being robbed of them is unthinkable and unfair. We are a collage of so many things as we move through this life, and yet we so often identify with what we call our failures.”
The story follows as the pair unearth a tragedy that shatters their notion of language, loneliness and self.
For director Catherine Stewart, the strength of the play is rooted in its two female characters — Katie Collins as Alida and Rachael Chapin Londo as Beth/Mother.
“I am in no doubt that these women will have more to teach me, and our audiences, about what it means to live your story, the way you want it written,” Stewart said.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S. Main St. Livestreamed performances will follow at 7:40 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25. Info: tkapow.com.
To draw the community into the conversation, the Feb. 19 matinee will be followed by a discussion about Alzheimer’s disease with representatives from community organizations that offer services to patients, families and caregivers in the region.