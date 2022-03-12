Trying to explain and understand the real William Loeb was no easy assignment.
Who better to take that on than Joe McQuaid, who with his book, “William Loeb and His Times: Provocative Publisher, Private Paradox,” published by Plaidswede Publishing of Concord, pulls back the curtain to reveal much about New Hampshire’s enigmatic 20th-century newspaper icon.
As publisher of the Manchester Union Leader, Loeb drew national attention for his long crusade against communism. He belittled no less than President John F. Kennedy, dismissing him as “soft” on the Red Scare.
Yet earlier on in his newspaper career in Vermont, Loeb was a liberal commentator. His own past statements and writings strongly suggested Loeb was once seduced by Communist Party figures and had at least a brief exploration into its inner workings.
On the editorial page, Loeb had zero tolerance with political figures of all stripes who had challenged marital scruples.
But the man himself fell well short of being the ideal role model.
“As for his own family values, he had numerous affairs, was married three times, was twice charged (and once arrested) for adultery and was disinherited by his mother,” McQuaid writes.
The author’s research uncovered many private stories and anecdotes that pierce the blusterous image Loeb had in public.
McQuaid, now editor-at-large at the Union Leader, admits that despite his insights as a former Union Leader president and publisher, he didn’t come to this project easily.
“I resisted, in part because this is his story, not mine, and in part because this is many years after his death in 1981, and despite having worked for him, I am still wrestling with William Loeb,” McQuaid writes in his introduction.
Insider pearls
Why Loeb didn’t win more: Running the only statewide newspaper, Loeb’s record of endorsements should have been a collection of greatest hits. Yet McQuaid tells why, in reality, Loeb had a pretty checkered scorecard.
“His sometimes-unbending ideology attracted him to candidates who could not win. He lost with others due to personal pique,” McQuaid writes.
Loeb’s greatest editorial skill was his undeniable ability to get under the skin of his opponents, often moving them to act irrationally.
“Loeb was often more successful as foe than ally. He knew how to provoke and did so happily. Besides (Edmund) Muskie, he helped derail the presidential campaigns of Nelson Rockefeller, George Romney, Gerald Ford and George H. W. Bush,” McQuaid says.
Was the “Canuck letter” on Muskie a cheap shot?
The zenith of Loeb’s presidential primary influence as candidate slayer came Feb. 26, 1972, a snowy Saturday when Maine senator and Democratic candidate Muskie was moved to tears while speaking outside the Union Leader’s old downtown Manchester building.
Muskie was responding to Loeb’s publishing of the “Canuck letter,” ostensibly from someone in Florida who relayed having allegedly heard Muskie at a drug rehabilitation center insulting Franco-Americans from his home state.
A fortnight later, Muskie had an unimpressive New Hampshire primary victory and his national campaign never recovered.
Nixon campaign operative Donald Segretti would later write Muskie, apologizing for the incident, which was clearly a “dirty trick” tactic meant to get Muskie to blow his cool.
“Years later, still insisting that no one had absolutely disapproved the authenticity of the Canuck letter, Loeb did concede that “had time not been of the essence, we probably would have checked first” before publishing it, McQuaid writes.
Loeb published the letter two weeks before the primary, which McQuaid says was “plenty of time to do some checking.”
Why did he live in Prides Crossing?
Many Loeb critics always thought it hypocritical for the arch-conservative lion to live in one of the most liberal enclaves on the entire the East Coast, the Prides Crossing section of Beverly, Mass.
Some speculated that Loeb took up residence outside New Hampshire (legally a resident of Nevada, he resided most of the year in Prides Crossing) to elude authorities who could charge him with adultery for past dalliances.”
McQuaid tells us the choice of residency was more about the “other” Loeb.
“Loeb, however, said the real reason was that his second ex-wife had sued his third wife for alienation of affections, much as (George) Gallowhur had sued Loeb,” McQuaid wrote, referring to Nackey Loeb’s former husband.
McQuaid says Loeb once told Louis Wyman, a congressman and later superior court judge, “It was Nackey Loeb who could have been arrested in New Hampshire or Vermont.”
Delve further into this entertaining bio and you’ll find even more evidence that while easily typecast during his life, Loeb was a very complicated man.