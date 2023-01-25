A week of frosty weather is a step in the right direction for winter fun in the Granite State.
Even the long-awaited Ice Castles attraction in North Woodstock is slated to open its icy doors on Friday. Tickets are $22 for ages 4 to 11 and $29 for those 12 and older.
Info: icecastles.com.
.
Recent snowfalls and cooler temperatures have made for a more conducive playing field for upcoming winter festivals as well.
Here are seasonal events in the works for coming weeks, but as always, check the forecast before heading out:
.
BEDFORD — A winter wonderland at Bedford Village Inn, 2 Olde Bedford Way, gets a Venice flair Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 2-4, in the inn’s courtyard and great hall. The Carnevale di Venezia festival will feature ice bars and sculptures, music, and snacks.
Tickets are $40 for this 21-and-older event and must be purchased in advance.
Info: bedfordvillageinn.com.
.
CANTERBURY — The 2023 Delta Dental Snow or No We Go Trail Series returns to Canterbury Shaker Village on Saturdays, Jan. 28, and Feb. 11 and 18.
The 10 a.m. hikes, jogs or runs through the village’s trail system are free, but registration is required and numbers are limited to 75. Each of the trail races are between 2 and 4 miles.
Other races in the series take place at Prospect Acres, 4 Beaumier Drive, Franklin, and Highway View Farm, 100 River Road, Boscawen.
Info: shakers.org/winterraces.
.
CHARLESTOWN — The historic Fort at No. 4 gives visitors a glimpse into the past at its Winter Weekend event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19. Museum volunteers will represent some of the 18th-century people who once lived here. Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for ages 6 to 18, $10 for those age 62 and older and free for children up to age 5.
Info: fortat4.org.
.
CONCORD — The Concord Winter Festival begins Friday. Highlights include ice-carving demonstrations from 3 to 9 p.m. on the State House lawn and an ice bar and barbecue at O Steaks and Seafood starting at 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, look for the ice-carving competition to begin at 11 a.m. There also will be vendors on Capitol Street, wine tastings at Wine on Main and a beer garden.
.
CONCORD — Dress in tartan and lace up the ice skates for NHSCOT’s second annual Great Kilt Skate from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at White Park. There will be Scottish music and hot beverages.
.
HANOVER — Dartmouth College Winter Carnival blasts onto the Dartmouth College campus Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 9-11, with another round of wacky events, including a polar bear swim, human dog sled races and an ice-sculpture contest.
.
HOOKSETT — Hooksett Winter Carnival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Hooksett Town Hall, 35 Main St., and Donati Park. Enjoy ice sculptures, games for all ages, food, sledding (bring your own sleds and tubes), and karate and dance demonstrations.
.
GORHAM —Teams from across the Northeast will take part in the Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition at Great Glen Trails, 1 Mount Washington Auto Road this weekend. The action begins at noon Friday and finishes up at noon Sunday.
Info: jacksonnh.com.
.
KEENE – The Keene Ice and Snow Festival takes over Central Square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Up to a dozen ice carvers will be on hand. Free family events include snow sliding, a kids’ train ride, a find-the-yeti scavenger hunt, hot cocoa stations and roaming circus acts.
Info: event’s Facebook page.
.
LACONIA — Immerse yourself in Snowshoe Yoga from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center on White Oaks Road. Show shoes will be available for those who don’t have their own. Cost is $17-$32.
Info: 603-366-5695.
.
NEWPORT — Opening ceremonies for the Newport Winter Carnival are at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, with a torch lighting and luau at the Gazebo on the Green. Festivities run through Sunday, Feb. 12. The theme is “Aloha from Newport.” The parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Newport Middle School and ends at Newport Health Center. There’s also a youth dodgeball tournament Sunday, Feb. 12, at Towle School at 1 p.m.
Info: event’s Facebook page.