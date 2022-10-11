AS AUTUMN COLORS descend, some might be looking for someplace lush and green. Netflix streams the new nature docuseries “Island of the Sea Wolves,” a sustained look at a natural refuge found on volcanic rock in Canada’s British Columbia. Surrounded by some of the world’s roughest seas, this island is home to bears, seals, wolves, verdant rainforests and towering pines that offer nesting areas for bald eagles and other raptors.

“Sea Wolves” offers a special challenge for its narrator, Will Arnett, the voice of Netflix’s most memorable character, BoJack Horseman. Can a voice that most associate with dripping irony complement the soaring visuals and natural splendors of a North Pacific paradise? It’s interesting to see, or rather hear, the “Arrested Development” star play against type.