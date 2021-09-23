WINCHESTER
O rganizers of all kinds of events were in a pickle last year thanks to the pandemic, but a more-than-two-decade tradition is coming back to this small town in the southwest corner of New Hampshire.
“Think of it as Pickle Festival Light,” joked Kevin Bazan, spokesman for the quirky, popular event.
Like many other summer and fall traditions, the Pickle Festival was canceled in 2020, but organizers have worked hard to modify the usual event for a return to Main Street on Saturday.
“We’re not having a parade. It stretches a city block and in past years, with beautiful weather and a big turnout, people can be six or seven rows deep. I say, ‘Let’s not give another reason for people to stand shoulder to shoulder,” Bazan said with a chuckle.
There also won’t be a canning contest.
But there will be 45 to 50 vendors, spaced out on the site to allow for more flow. Each are encouraged to feature at least one thing pickle-related, whether it’s some type of food or work of art.
“Two years ago, there was pickle fudge and Christmas tree ornaments,” Bazan said. “Vendors use such creativity. We pick our favorite and that vendor gets (the registration) fee waived the next year.”
And, of course, there will be all sorts of pickles to munch, largely thanks to Patriot Pickles of New Jersey and Winchester’s taxpayers who foot the bill, thanks to passage of a warrant article a couple of years ago to foot the $800 bill, he said.
“We get 25 five-gallon pails,” Bazan said.
The free pickles — half-sour spears, red hot crosscuts, kosher dill spears, sweet horseradish chips and candied bread and butter — will available at the corner of Main Street and Route 119 throughout the day — or until they’re all gone.
Another fixture in the event is Mr. Pickle (otherwise known as Winchester resident and former state Rep. Henry A.L. Parkhurst), who will make his entrance at 10 a.m. He will greet visitors in his green bowler hat and suit, and be available for pictures with visitors at noon.
The day’s schedule also includes a chainsaw wood-carving demonstration, music from the Steel Rail band, Charlie Brady and Draa Hobbs.
New this year, and a sign of the times, is a COVID-19 vaccine clinic presented through the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network and hosted by the Winchester Centennial Lions Club at the rear of the ambulance building.
A note about parking: Slots at the town hall are reserved for those who need handicapped-accessible parking. For others, pull into the Winchester School, 85 Parker St., and then walk the quarter mile to the festivities or take a shuttle bus starting at 10 a.m.
Though masks are not required, they are encouraged, and if you don’t feel well, stay at home.
“Don’t worry,” Bazan said. “We have it every year. The next one will be Sept. 24, 2022. We’re not going anywhere. We’ll save some pickles for you.”
For more details about the schedule of events, go to winchesternhpicklefestival.org.