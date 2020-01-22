CONCORD — Winter Fest returns to the city’s downtown from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The schedule includes outdoor games and activities, hot cocoa and cider at warm-up stations, a Winter Shopping Stroll at restaurants and stores, and an ice bar at O Steaks & Seafood.
A Winter Fling/Dancing with the Stars Exhibition Dance will take place at the Hotel Concord on Friday at 7 p.m.
An ice carving competition is a highlight of Saturday’s lineup. There also will be a Winter Fling from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at NHTI-Concord Community College, and a screening of “Happy Feet” at 10 a.m. at Red River Theatres.
South Main Street will be closed to traffic from Pleasant Street to Hills Avenue from 2 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Saturday.
The two-day event coincides with the Black Ice Pond Hockey tournament and festival, which opens today and runs through Sunday in White Park, at the intersection of White and Washington streets in Concord. About 95 teams — that’s 700 players — participated in the competition. There will be interactive games, a rock wall, bonfires, entertainment, food trucks and ice and snow sculptures. For details on that event, go to blackicepondhockey.com.
Parking is available in the Capital Commons Parking Garage on Storrs Street.
A free shuttle will run from dowtown to White Park hockey tournament.