CONCORD — Intown Concord and the Hotel Concord have crystalized plans for a downtown Winter Fest Friday and Saturday on the State House lawn.
Expect ice-carving demonstrations by a handful of New England artisans starting at 3 p.m. Friday, followed by a competition on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
A panel of local judges will choose the winners, with prizes handed out at 4 p.m. Saturday. Spectators can cast their own votes for the People’s Choice Award.
There will be corn hole, music by Capital City Audio, and hot cocoa and s’mores at warming stations.
Parking is available in the covered garage located in the Capital Commons Parking Garage accessed via Storrs Street.
Face masks are a must. There is no entry fee, however people are asked to visit www.intownconcord.org or https://tinyurl.com/y4dhevun to register.