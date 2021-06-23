The Commemorative Air Force’s AirPower History Tour, featuring one of the only two Boeing B-29 bombers still flying, is back at Nashua Airport for a weekend stay.
In addition to the B-29, the World War II era warplanes include a P-51 Mustang fighter, a T-6 Texan trainer and a Boeing PT-13 Stearman open-cockpit trainer.
The B-29, named Fifi, is scheduled to be open for tours all day and after noon Friday through Sunday. It’s scheduled for morning flights Friday through Sunday. The other planes are scheduled to fly at various times throughout the visit.
The ramp where the planes are parked is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sunday. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for ages 11-17 and free for age 10 and under. For a schedule of tour times, go to airpowersquadron.org.