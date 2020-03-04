Booker Prize-winning author Anne Enright comes to the Music Hall Loft, 131 Congress St., as part of the Writers in the Loft series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Enright will share details about her new novel, “Actress,” a mother-daughter love story and a wry valentine to the theatrical life, from small-town Ireland to Broadway and then Hollywood.
Enright conjures two generations of women with difficult sexual histories, both assaulted and silenced, both finding — or failing to find — their powers of recovery.
Norah O’Dell’s mother Katherine is a brilliant theater legend and a hopelessly needy and evasive parent. As she sorts through her mother’s belongings, Norah, now middle-aged, conjures scenes from her mother’s tragicomic life.
Born into a theater family, Katherine O’Dell ascends from Ireland’s version of the bus-and-truck circuit, to London’s West End to a brief stint in Hollywood as a Maureen O’Hara-like Irish rose.
Every moment of Katherine’s life is a performance, with young Norah standing at the wings. With age, alcohol, and dimming stardom, Katherine’s grip on reality grows fitful and fueled by an interior monologue that reads like a casting-couch nightmare as told by Molly Bloom, Katherine ultimately commits the crime of shooting a pompous agent in the foot.
As her role changes to Katherine’s protector, caregiver, and finally legacy-keeper, Norah comes to understand her mother’s fierce commitment to the love that binds an actress and her audience.
The upcoming program will include a presentation and an onstage interview with Kristen Bulger, digital marketing associate at The Music Hall, followed by a Q&A and post-event book signing and meet-and-greet.
Tickets are $41, which includes a copy of “Actress” and a bar beverage. For information, visit themusichall.org or call 436-2400.
Enright, who lives and works in Dublin, has published three volumes of stories, one book of nonfiction and five novels. In 2015, she was named the inaugural Laureate for Irish Fiction.
Enright’s novel “The Gathering” won the Man Booker Prize and “The Forgotten Waltz” garnered her the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction.