S ometimes, you just have to make sacrifices for your job, which is why I felt it my responsibility to eat the whole soft-serve tower of German Chocolate, which I’m pretty sure was about two stories high.
I had to make sure the last bite was as “moovelous” as the first. It turns out, yep, it was. Whew. Mission accomplished.
A day earlier, Christy Larocca, one of the owners of Moo’s Place, had been telling me that Vanilla, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Caramel Turtle have been consistent top sellers at their Salem and Derry locations. But in all they have more than 40 flavors of hard ice cream, which gets its super creamy taste from 16-percent butter fat recipes.
Add to that 24 flavors of soft serve. Black raspberry is the No. 1 requested option, but there’s also Amaretto, Apricot, Root Beer, Peanut Butter and the aforementioned German Chocolate.
“We make it all here at our Derry shop,” said Larocca. “My husband, Steven, is the ice cream maker and my partner in crime.”
Frozen specials traditionally join the packed menu throughout the spring, summer and fall.
“Right now, we currently have S’mores — vanilla ice cream with a graham cracker swirl, marshmallow and choc chips — to kick off the summer,” she told NHWeekend. “We featured White Chocolate Raspberry for Mother’s Day (in May), and we will feature a fresh Blueberry Crisp for Father’s Day (in June).”
Also look for Creamsicle (a warm-weather tradition of sunny orange and vanilla) and a surefire crowd pleaser called Coffee Chaos, coffee ice cream with fudge chunks and caramel swirl, in coming weeks.
Because Moo’s Place gets fresh fruit from Hazelton Orchards in Chester, there also will be peach and apple crisp ice cream flavors, complete with oatmeal and brown sugar-topped goodness at some point.
And since the shops are closed in winter, you’ll get a taste of Christmas in July. “It’s called Chimney Sweep, and it has peppermint stick ice cream with Oreos. Anything with Oreos is widely popular,” Larocca said.
The Derry site is in its 16th season and the Salem location is in its seventh.
“Prior to the pandemic, we were also doing catering, like Concerts in the Park in Hampstead. We were up at Odiorne Point (in Rye) all last summer for their concert series, and we did WZID block parties as well, but all that is on hold,” she said.
To help customers keep the recommended 6 feet apart, Moo’s Place has a two-line system — one for walk-up orders and another for call-ahead pickups. There are signs and colored tape to guide visitors through the process.
Ice cream is packaged in cups to go. Some picnic tables are being set up outside for those who want to eat there, while others can take their orders home or drive to a nearby spot.
“We miss actually seeing them inside,” Larocca said. “For the most part, people have been good about wearing masks. Our entire staff is wearing them. It’s mandatory for us.
“I have primarily high school and college students working for us, outside of the production team, and I just have to say that they have adapted well and are working incredibly hard. It’s good to see them working together as a team. They’ve stepped up and are doing whatever they can.”
What you need to know: Moo’s Place: 27 Crystal Ave., Derry (425-0100), and 15 Ermer Road, Salem (898-0199). Hours are Monday through Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. Checking out menu options online and ordering in advance helps not only with flavor decisions but speeds up the lines. Info: moosplace.com.
---------------------------
Here are even more reasons you don’t need to scream to get some ice cream:
Goldenrod Drive-in Restaurant, 1681 Candia Road, Manchester. I haven’t tried many flavors at this Queen City hotspot — because ever since I had my first vat of Brownie Cookie Dough years ago, no other choice will do. (It was a small, but their small isn’t really very small.)
Still, there are more than 35 flavors on the menu, including Frozen Pudding, Almond Joy, Graham Cracker, Bubble Gum and Mocha Chip. In addition, frozen yogurt options include Mocha Toffee Crunch, Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl, Mint Chocolate Chip and Black Raspberry Chip.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Info: 623-9469 or goldenrodrestaurant.com.
The Big 1 Ice Cream Stand, 185 Concord St., Nashua. Manager Jennifer Marquis said the top most-requested flavors are Vanilla, Chocolate and Moose Tracks (vanilla ice cream with a hard fudge swirl and mini peanut butter cups). They serve Richardson’s Homemade ice Cream from Middleton, Mass.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Info: thebig1icecream.com. Serving windows have been moved to opposite ends of the front of the building. It’s cash only.
Richardson’s Farm, 170 Water St., Boscawen. Manager Meghan Coll says trending flavors include Black Raspberry, Mint Chip and Peanut Butter, with Cookie Dough and Coffee Oreo options also rotating among the Top 10.
The no-nonsense Jim Richardson, one of the owners, jokes that his “light, bubbly personality” draws customers to the site, before saying their tried-and-true “from-scratch” operation is the key. They’ve spent decades pasteurizing their own ice cream base. Richardson puts the total flavor count at about 57.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Info: 796-2788 or richardsonsfarmnh.com.
Kellerhaus, 259 Endicott St. North, Weirs Beach. This landmark is a popular Lakes Region destination for locals and tourists alike in search of all sorts of sweet treats. In addition to vanilla and chocolate recipes, customer favorites include Black Raspberry Chip, Cherry Chocolate Chip and Maple Walnut, said employee Maci Howland. Customers can order inside, but are asked to wear face covering.
Hours are 1 to 9 p.m. Info: 366-4466 or kellerhaus.com.