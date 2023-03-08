It’s a reality in today’s modern music markets: You snooze, you lose when it comes to getting tickets to coveted concerts or standup shows.
Yes, the cost definitely can be a deciding factor, and the online traffic jams not worth the aggravation.
But when it comes to nostalgia, needed laughs and reliable riffs, it’s tough to pass up the chance to hear it live.
So plan ahead. Decide which shows are in the don’t-miss category, whether it’s a big name at an arena, and up-and-comer on a smaller stage or a hard-driving staple of the club scene.
Here are three of the diverse acts heading to New Hampshire in coming months:
Pop-star originator: Debbie GibsonFrom 1980s teenage pop princess to multi-faceted singer, dancer and actress, Debbie Gibson has made a lasting impression on pop culture.
She makes a tour stop at The Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8.
Gibson, whose early hits include “Only in My Dreams,” “Shake Your Love” and “Lost in Your Eyes,” issued her first pop record in 20 years, “The Body Remembers,” in 2021, followed by the Christmas release “Winterlicious” last year.
“Masked Singer” spoiler alert: Gibson, who had just 24 hours notice to accept the challenge, prepared and then performed ABBA’s hits “Fernando” and “The Winner Takes It All” on Fox singing competition “The Masked Singer.” She was unveiled at the end of the show as the night owl.
Tickets: $39-$49. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
Funny stuff: Kathleen MadiganThe hilarious Kathleen Madigan brings her Boxed Win and Tiny Banjos tour to the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22.
Madigan’s whose latest stand-up special, “Hunting Bigfoot,” went up on Prime Video in February, is a standup-comedian, podcaster and seasoned talk-show guest. She’s even visited Jerry Seinfeld on his “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”
Tickets: $35 to $67. Info: casinoballroom.com or 603-929-4100.
Hard-driving act: Eric Grant BandThe country-infused Eric Grant Band is a backbone of nightlife in Granite State cities and towns, ratcheting up the energy at clubs, halls and theaters.
The band, which has a slew of local, state, regional and national titles, has opened for headliners including Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins, Toby Keith, Eric Church, Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, Craig Campbell, Randy Houser, Keith Anderson, Lonestar, Sugarland, Zac Brown Band and Jo Dee Messina.
Next on the band’s schedule are shows at: The Goat, 50 Old Granite St., Manchester, where it has been doing a Top 40 residence on Thursdays at 9 p.m. this winter; Derryfield Country Club, 625 N. Mammoth Road, Manchester, at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Tower Hill Tavern, 264 Lakeside Ave., Laconia, starting at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Bonfire Country Bar, 950 Elm St., Manchester, at 9 p.m. Friday, March 17.
Info: ericgrandband.com.
