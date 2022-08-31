You won't have to work hard for some Labor Day fun

Cruising cars, rumbling monster trucks and crushing demolition derbies are driving reasons to head out during the long, holiday weekend.
So, honk if you’re ready for some Labor Day revelry in New Hampshire.
Cruising Downtown in Manchester
MANCHESTER — Summer traffic can be challenging during the warm-weather tourist season, but there’s a good reason to park yourself in the Queen City on Saturday.
Cruising Downtown, one of New England’s biggest car, truck and motorcycle showcases, pulls onto Elm Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Last year’s event drew 1,100 antique, custom, classic and hot rod vehicles, along with streams of spectators.
New this year is a muscle car rally on the Bridge Street bridge.
Three bands are ready to play: Stuck in Time on the Veteran’s Park stage, and Speed Trap and Rearview Mirror in front of the Brady Sullivan plaza.
It’s $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the show to enter a vehicle for display and bragging rights.
Suggested spectator admission is a $5 donation to help local youth programs.
Lancaster, Hopkinton fairs are musts
Before heading into fall’s leaf-peeping mode, close out the summer at a pair of five-day fairs this Labor Day weekend.
Highlights at the Lancaster Fair include the 25th annual Cruise Night at 6 p.m. Friday; concerts by Lauren Alaina at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Great White at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and a demolition derby at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5. (Kids get a chance to take the wheel in a pint-sized version at the Power Wheel Demo Derby at 1 p.m. Saturday.)
Tickets: lancasterfair.com.
At the five-day Hopkinton State Fair in Contoocook, look for the 2Xtreme Monster Trucks Show at 7 p.m. today and Friday; a demolition derby at 7 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; and the Northeast Six Shooters at 1 p.m. Monday.
Take in daily shows by the daredevil aerial performers in the JetPack Flying Water Circus in stunts over a 4-foot pool, the Axe Women Loggers of Maine and the high-flying canines of Dockdogs.
Tickets: hsfair.org.
Francestown works hard for Labor Day
For a quintessentially small-town slice of Americana, head to Francestown for its 104th Labor Day celebration on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Peruse baked goods and plants, watch the splashes at the dunk tank, munch on ice cream sundaes and check out arts and crafts displays at the event, which is organized by the Francestown Improvement and Historical Society.
Throughout the past year, the town has been celebrating its 250th anniversary, so the 2 p.m. parade will reflect all that’s happened here over the past two and a half centuries.
There will be tours of the Beehive Museum and Heritage Museum, and R.P. Hale, a familiar face at historical celebrations in the Granite State, performs on harpsichord and dulcimer at the Old Meeting House and shows visitors how a 19th-century printing press works.
Entertainment in the town common includes presentations by Wildlife Encounters, a rummage sale and a concert by the Temple Band.
There is no admission fee.
There’s also a 5K run at 9 a.m. and kids’ fun run at 9:45 a.m. on Monday.
Leading up to the celebration, there will be a tennis tournament around town, artisan demonstrations at the common and and a dance in town hall, all on Friday, plus a mud volleyball tournament at the town recreation fields, followed by vespers at the Old Meeting House on Saturday.
Info: francestownhistory.info.
Got music? NH does
The holiday weekend has a well-rounded mix of artists taking over area stages. Here are some highlights:
Darius Rucker, with Jameson Rodgers and Elvie Shane, play the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford at 7 p.m. Sunday. Rucker, whose No. 1 country albums include “Learn to Live” and “True Believers,” has followed up his No. 1 hit “Beers and Sunshine” with the track “Same Beer Different Problems.” Info: banknhpavilion.com.
Indigo Girls at 7 p.m. today at Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. Over a 35-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Ga., Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, the Grammy-winning duo behind the hits “Galileo” and “Closer to Fine,” have sold over 15 million albums. Info: prescottpark.org.
Candlebox, a rock band best known for the singles “Change,” “You,” “Far Behind” and “Simple Lessons,” plays the Tupelo Music Hall in Derry at 8 p.m. Saturday. Taking their name after a Midnight Oil song, the group sold more than 4 million copies of its debut album, toured with Living Colour, The Flaming Lips, Henry Rollins and Metallica, most recently released the album “Wolves.” Info: tupelomusichall.com.
Pat Metheny, a jazz guitarist and composer with a staggering 20 Grammy Awards since releasing his debut album “Bright Size Life” in 1975, is doing three shows – 7 p.m. today and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday – at Jimmy’s on Congress in Portsmouth.
McKinney premieres YouTube special
New Hampshire comic Juston McKinney is sharing the upside of life in his latest special, “The Bright Side,” which premieres at 8 p.m. today on YouTube.
McKinney also is booked for a slate of standup shows in his home state in coming months: Littleton Opera House’s stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24; Rochester Opera House at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8; Palace Theatre in Manchester at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22; The Colonial Theatre in Keene at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and The Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center in Plymouth at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
He’s also set to close out 2022 with his “Year in Review” showcase — traditionally a big draw — at the Music Hall in Portsmouth Monday through Thursday, Dec. 26-29.
Info: justonmckinney.com.