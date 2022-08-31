 Skip to main content
You won't have to work hard for some Labor Day fun

Cruising Downtown

Cruising Downtown typically features about 1,000 vehicles. Owners of antique and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles often park themselves along Elm Street to share details about their vehicles with passersby.

 Provided by Manchester Rotary Club
Cruising Downtown draws cars, trucks and motorcycles — and about 30,000 people — to Manchester for its end-of-summer celebration.

Cruising cars, rumbling monster trucks and crushing demolition derbies are driving reasons to head out during the long, holiday weekend.

So, honk if you’re ready for some Labor Day revelry in New Hampshire.

Andy Emmons, of Belmont, raises the hood of his 1955 Chevy Belair during last year’s Cruising Downtown event in Manchester.
Francestown fair

Part of the appeal of the Francestown Labor Day Festival is the community participation in the parade. For the 2018 event, this trio of little gardeners rode a float decorated in tribute to birds, bees and other pollinators.
Juston McKinney

Granite State funny guy Juston McKinney is at it again, releasing a new YouTube comedy special and announcing a slew of home-state shows.

