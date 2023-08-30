Zac Brown Band

The Zac Brown Band heads back to the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in the Lakes Region for a two-night stint at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

 DANNY CLINCH

The Zac Brown Band named its latest album “The Comeback,” which makes perfect sense considering its songs decidedly lean country.

It’s being seen as a return to the group’s original musical roots, an assessment guitarist/keyboardist Coy Bowles doesn’t dispute.