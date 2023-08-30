The Zac Brown Band named its latest album “The Comeback,” which makes perfect sense considering its songs decidedly lean country.
It’s being seen as a return to the group’s original musical roots, an assessment guitarist/keyboardist Coy Bowles doesn’t dispute.
He credits Ben Simonetti, who co-wrote many of the songs and co-produced the album with Brown, with helping guide the band through the creative process.
“It was kind of like the original recipe, great songs that Zac had his heart into,” Bowles said in a video interview that also included fiddle player Jimmy De Martini.
The band is doing packed shows at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.
The move back to the sound that brought the group success in earlier days came after bandmates, separated during the pandemic, came back into the studio.
“It felt so good to see these guys. It felt so good to be a band again,” De Martini said. “I think that’s what lends itself to the old-style sound. We were back together again, we had such a break and (realized that) maybe we had taken (things) for granted.”
The Zac Brown Band came together one musician at a time around singer/guitarist Brown, who by the early 2000s was already starting to attract an audience in the Atlanta area.
De Martini was the first recruit for the Zac Brown Band, joining in 2004. Bassist/multi-instrumentalist John Driskell Hopkins — a longtime friend of Brown’s — joined in 2005, followed by Bowles and then drummer Chris Fryar to form the core of the early lineup.
The band debuted with the self-released album “Home Grown” in 2005 and three years later signed with Live Nation Records. Next came a distribution deal with major label Atlantic Records. “Chicken Fried” was released as the first single off of the 2008 Atlantic-distributed album “The Foundation.”
Within a month, “Chicken Fried” had topped the country singles chart. Three more singles — “Toes,” “Highway 20 Ride” and “Free” all followed “Chicken Fried” to No. 1.
Just like that, the Zac Brown Band had arrived on the national stage.
Guitarist/keyboardist Clay Cook joined the group in 2009. (Cook’s wife Brooke is part of the Harding family that was seminal in growing the former Meadowbrook concert venue into today’s Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.)
The Zac Brown Band got to work on its next album, 2010’s “You Get What You Give.” It went triple platinum and confirmed that the initial success was no fluke.
The band has released five more studio albums since then, while notching 10 more No. 1 singles and branching out musically to touch on a variety of other styles, including hard rock, pop balladry and even EDM and hip-hop. Along the way, the band added percussionist Daniel de los Reyes and bassist Matt Mangano to the lineup, and guitarist/singer Caroline Jones is currently on board as a special guest band member.
“The newer songs are the most fun for us to play just because we haven’t played them that much and it’s a challenge,” he said. “But we have a big back catalog of songs, so we’re able to play a lot of old songs, a lot of fan favorites, a lot of singalongs. And we have some surprise cover songs that we always like to pull out, too.”
The band, however, has hit one major bump in the road recently. In May 2022, Hopkins disclosed that he has been diagnosed with ALS (or Lou Gehrig’s disease), a progressive neurodegenerative disease that eventually can leave its victims unable to speak, move, eat and breathe.
Still, De Martini and Bowles have been impressed with Hopkins’ response to the diagnosis.
“He’s as good as you could be, getting this devastating news. He’s making the most of it,” De Martini said. “Gosh, you could imagine, it’s about the worst news you could ever receive. And after a quick internal thinking, he has turned it into this fundraising campaign and this new drive online to make the most he can do with this position that he’s in to benefit others that may in the future have this same disease.
“We’re brothers with him and we live with him on the same bus and we see him every day, and he’s always going to be the same John ‘Hop’ that we’ve always known,” he added. “All we can do is be there to support him.”