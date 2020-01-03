Welcome to 2020, New Hampshire. Our attention turns to the slopes now, along with a slew of other winter outdoor activities.
For those who prefer to spend this season in hibernation, only heading outdoors to race to a warmed-up car, we also have plenty of indoor events to help you thrive.
Here's a peek at what's going on in January. There are many other events to explore but be sure not to miss some of these!
Recycled Percussion (Jan. 10-25): Welcome the New Year with the New Hampshire junk rockers. Their high energy, no-holds-barred stage shows have become a bit of a phenomenon, with the group performing more than 4,500 shows in 15 countries.The group has been spending more time at home in New Hampshire -- including 17 shows at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. That set of shows wrapped up Saturday, but you can still catch them throughout the state at the Colonial Theater in Keene, the Flying Monkey in Plymouth and the Lebanon Opera House. Go to recycledpercussion.com/tour/ for dates, times and ticket info.
Disney on Ice presents Celebrate Memories (Jan. 9-12): Watch your favorite Disney stories come to life on the ice. Sail along with Moana on her high seas adventure and dance with Woody, Buzz, and all the "Toy Story" crew. Get inspired when love wins in "Frozen" and dreams come true for the Disney princesses. Disney knows how to bring families together. Come and make some unforgettable memories with yours. Thursday-Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St., Manchester. Tickets: $18+. snhuarena.com
Frozen Farm Festival (Saturday, Jan. 11) Enjoy winter's snowy blanket at Stonewall Farm in Keene. Activities include sledding into the cow pastures, guided snowshoe hikes, animal tracking for kids, building a huge igloo in front of the learning center, sleigh rides, a hot cocoa bar, kids' crafts, a coloring station, a warming fire, storytelling and more. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Rd., Keene. Admission $5. Stonewallfarm.org
Assia Ahhatt (Saturday, Jan. 18) Ahhatt, one of Europe's top violinists, will bring her interpretation of songs from many genres to the Dana Center stage to dazzle music-loving audiences. A music genius since the age of 5, Assia grew up in war-torn Ukraine to become a world-renowned musician. Her videos, featuring her rendition of songs like Toni Braxton's "Unbreak My Heart" and Stevie Wonder's "Superstitious," a captivating version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," and Queen's "Somebody to Love," have received millions of views on Vevo and YouTube. 7 p.m. The Dana Center, 100 Saint Anselm Dr., Manchester. Tickets: $39. anselm.edu/dana-center-humanities
2nd Annual Winter Fest (Jan. 23-26) Downtown Concord will come alive with family-friendly winter activities on Main Street during the annual Black Ice Hockey Tournament at White Park. The event provides a wide array of family activities which include interactive games, a rock wall, bonfires, live entertainment, fireworks, food trucks, a hot cocoa station, and ice carving demonstrations and an ice carving competition. Starting with evening shoppiing and events downtown Wednesday at 4 p.m. Events continue through 4 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Concord. Free. intownconcord.org
Jeff Dunham (Friday, Jan. 24) If you have yet to see ventriloquist-comedian Jeff Dunham and his cast of comedic cohorts, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, we have to ask, "Seriously?" That also happens to be the name of his tour for 2020. Dunham, who splashed onto the comedy scene 12 years ago has sold out arenas across the world with multiple blockbuster tours. His new show, "Jeff Dunham: Seriously?" will include the newest member of the troupe, Larry, who gives his take on what it's like to work at the White House. 7 p.m. SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St., Manchester. Tickets $53.50. snhuarena.com
Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition (Jan. 24-26): This frozen art show and competition kicks off on Friday at noon when teams from all over the Northeast drop in on Black Mountain in Jackson to build sensational snow sculptures. Watch the whole process if you wish, or just visit noon on Sunday to see the finished pieces. Sculptors start with round cylinders of compacted snow and chip away through the weekend. You will be awed by the details they manage to create and the interesting art styles built with snow. Sculptures will remain available for viewing for a week or more after the event and will be lit for night viewing. At least a dozen teams are expected this year. Black Mountain Ski Area, 373 Black Mountain Road, Jackson. Free. blackmt.com
New Hampshire Theatre Awards (Saturday, Jan. 25): Take your love of the theater to the next level by attending the New Hampshire Theatre Awards at Concord's Capital Center for the Arts. The program has been celebrating community and professional theater companies from all over the Granite State for 18 years. Awards night tantalizes theater lovers with a recap of the years' best performances presented by the original cast members and special guests. 7 p.m. Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord. Tickets: $38.50 and $50. ccanh.com
Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival (Jan. 28-29): Film buffs and outdoors lovers will enjoy a peek at the Banff Center Mountain Film Festival, the largest and most prestigious mountain festival in the world. This year's tour pulls out all the stops with an action-packed collection of short adventure films from the festival. Get up close with adrenaline-packed action sports at this highly regarded film festival. You're sure to come away exhilarated! There will be a different film menu shown each night. 7 p.m. each night, Lebanon Opera House, 51 N. Park St., Lebanon. Tickets: $21-$24. lebanonoperahouse.org
Yamato: Drummers of Japan (Friday, Jan. 31) Yamato: Drummers of Japan will captivate audiences in Keene just as they have to over 8 million people in 53 countries across the globe. With visually spectacular, high-energy, strength and sheer endurance, the drummers' interpretation of the centuries-old Japanese taiko tradition displays their breathtaking skill on more than 20 drums, as well as bronze cymbals, vocals, and bamboo flutes. 7:30 p.m. The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene. Tickets: $35-$49. thecolonial.org