The Great Bay Stewards is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a photography contest.
“There are so many incredible images around the estuary, from ospreys and eagles hunting overhead to children searching for oyster shells to bridges spanning the bay,” Deborah Alberts, chair of the Great Bay Stewards board of trustees, said in a news release.
“We are really excited to see the sights captured by area photographers, and to be able to share them with the community.”
In addition to a grand prize winner, awards will be given in the categories of Natural World, Landmarks Along the Estuary, and People. Additional prizes will be awarded to People’s Choice as well as the best teen entry.
The Great Bay Stewards are dedicated to protecting Great Bay for future generations.
The nonprofit is partnering on the photo contest with Stratham, N.H.-based Four Square Framing and Fine Art Gallery.
Neil Collins owns the business with his wife Carla, who is a sculptor and the daughter of two photographers. She will serve as one of the judges for the contest.
The Grand Prize winner will receive a $75 cash prize and have the prizewinning photo published on the cover of Great Bay Matters magazine, which goes out to thousands of residents in the region three times a year.
The People’s Choice will be selected via online voting.
Additional contest details and rules can be found in the events section of the Great Bay Stewards website at greatbaystewards.org.
The Great Bay Stewards will announce the grand prize winner and the People’s Choice winner at its annual meeting on Oct. 16 at the Great Bay Discovery Center in Greenland.