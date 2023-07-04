For many of us, summer is the best time to throw a party.
Getting everybody outside onto the porch, yard or patio means you don’t have to worry about cleaning the house or squeezing a ton of people into a crowded space.
Golden, sweet and crispy, coconut shrimp is a favorite party finger food.
Also, summer entertaining tends to be more casual, which lends itself to finger foods that aren’t as fussy or upscale as a big fall or winter bash.
Which is not to say appetizers and hors d’oeuvres served with cold beer and fruity cocktails shouldn’t look impressive.
We just want something that echoes summer’s laid-back vibes and is simple for you to make and easy for your guests to grab and devour.
Now is also when locally grown produce and herbs are flush at farmers markets, allowing for seasonal flavors to shine. With that in mind, we’ve come up with five finger foods that embrace the best aspects of warm-weather entertaining:
Olives are often used to garnish cocktails such as a martini or bloody Mary, but they also make a stellar party appetizer, especially when roasted with fresh herbs, lemon slices and a pinch (or two) of hot red pepper flakes.
Baba ghanouj, the classic Levantine eggplant and tahini dip that’s much loved throughout the Middle East, is another winner, especially when local eggplant comes into season in July. Super-easy to prepare in a food processor or by hand, it’s both light and nutritious and pairs perfectly with a glass of classic picnic red or a crisp and citrusy dry white wine.
Summer is also when so many backyard gardens are overloaded with zucchini and other squashes. We say, use them as a topping for an elegant and savory tart made with garlicky Boursin cheese. Using shortcut store-bought pie dough means it’s way easier to make than it looks.
Can’t imagine a party without cheese? Instead of serving everyone’s favorite dairy product with crackers, why not make cheese straws? You need only three key ingredients and four simple spices to make the shortbread-like treats, and seriously, they’re insanely addictive.
Finally, summer often means the beach, and what’s more beachy than a platter of succulent shrimp nestled inside a crunchy, coconut-y shell? It’s hard to imagine another dish that so easily evokes that easy, breezy feeling of being oceanside at a tiki bar. Paired with a sweet-and-spicy chili sauce, it’s a guaranteed show-stopper.
