A bountiful Thanksgiving dinner with just 20 ingredients

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays because it's primarily about food. But its rising cost will make this year's meal particularly fraught for those struggling financially. With that in mind, I took on a challenge: coming up with a budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal that's still celebratory and full of flavor. While it's easy to find affordable recipes for individual dishes, what can really make the meal costly is purchasing many different ingredients for each recipe. That's why I developed this entire meal - turkey and gravy (or cauliflower as a vegetarian alternative), sides, cranberry sauce and pie - from only 20 ingredients total. (And yes, that includes everything, even oil, salt and pepper.)
The key: A number of ingredients show up in multiple places in these recipes. For example, there's orange in the cranberry sauce, green beans and pie; sweet potatoes make for both a savory side dish and a sweet dessert (they're even prepared the same way for added convenience); and almonds are used as a garnish for the green beans and cauliflower and form the crust for the pie. Though some ingredients repeat, the menu is not one-note; each dish contributes to a symphony of textures and flavors, and the result is a delicious meal bountiful enough to feed six to eight people that shouldn't break the bank.
- - -
Ingredient and Shopping List: Many home cooks will have at least half of the ingredients for this meal already in their pantry. And while I realize most people might just incorporate one or two of the recipes into their meals this holiday, I've listed approximate total amounts for ingredients you'll likely need to purchase or want to make sure you have enough of.
- One 15-pound turkey -OR- one large (2 1/2- to 3-pound) head of cauliflower - Or you could get both!
- 4 1/2 pounds (about 9 medium) sweet potatoes
- 2 heads garlic
- 2 pounds green beans
- 1 pound fresh or frozen cranberries
- 3 or more oranges: You'll only need three if you remember to save the orange you zest from the pie to cut into segments for the green beans. But also, you could always use any extras to decorate the turkey platter or simply save them for eating later.
- 1 quart chicken or turkey stock: You probably won't need all of it, but having extra stock on Thanksgiving is never a bad thing. Also, buy unsalted or low-sodium stock if you can.
- 1 pound sliced almonds: This leaves extra in case you accidentally burn a batch when trying to toast them.
- 2 large eggs
- 1 pound unsalted butter: Though it would never hurt to buy more because you can never have too much butter.
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- All-purpose flour
- Light brown sugar
- Dried sage
- Dried thyme
- Garlic powder
- Ground cinnamon
- Ground cardamom
- Fine salt
- Ground black pepper
- - -
Turkey With Roasted Garlic Gravy
Active time: 40 minutes | Total time: 3 hours, 15 minutes
12 to 15 servings
Though I'm an advocate of dry-brining and spatchcocking your turkey if you have the time and refrigerator space, it is by no means necessary. This recipe for garlic-and-herb roasted turkey proves that you don't need to be too fussy and that all you need is a handful of pantry items to end up with a tasty bird on your Thanksgiving table.
But what really makes this simple turkey stand out is the roasted garlic gravy served alongside it. Roasting mellows the garlic's bite, brings out some sweetness (similar to what happens when you caramelize onions) and, perhaps most importantly here, adds depth of flavor to the otherwise straightforward gravy.
The basic method is simple: Trim the top of the head of garlic, through the tops of the cloves, drizzle with olive oil, wrap in foil and roast on a rimmed baking sheet in a moderate oven until very soft.
It only takes about 45 minutes, but in this recipe I let the garlic roast the entire time the turkey is in the oven for simplicity's sake and to coax out as much flavor as possible. Then squeeze the cloves into a simple gravy - don't forget to use the pan drippings from the turkey - and transform it from good to great.
Storage: Refrigerate leftover gravy and turkey separately for up to 3 days. Bring leftover gravy to a rolling boil before serving.
INGREDIENTS
FOR THE TURKEY AND GARLIC
- 1/4 cup plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 1 tablespoon plus 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 2 teaspoons dried rubbed sage
- 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
- One (15-pound) turkey, neck and giblets removed and reserved for another use
- 1 head garlic
- 1 cup water, plus more as needed
FOR THE GRAVY
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup strained, defatted turkey drippings (may substitute 1 cup of stock)
- 1 teaspoon dried rubbed sage
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
- 2 cups no-salt-added or reduced-sodium chicken or turkey stock, plus more as needed (see above)
DIRECTIONS
Make the turkey and roast the garlic: In a small bowl, whisk together 1/4 cup of the oil, the salt, garlic powder, thyme, sage and pepper until combined. Place a rack on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Pat the turkey dry with towels, transfer it to the prepared baking sheet and tuck in the wing tips, if desired.
Rub the turkey all over with the oil-and-spice mixture, making sure to get some in the cavity of the bird. Position the turkey breast side up on the baking sheet and let the turkey sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, position a rack in the lower third of the oven (remove the upper racks) and preheat to 350 degrees.
Trim the top of the head of garlic, through the tops of the cloves. Place in a square of foil, drizzle with the remaining 1 teaspoon of olive oil and wrap the garlic in the foil. Place the garlic in a corner of the baking sheet with the turkey.
Transfer the turkey to the oven, pour the water in the baking sheet, being careful not to pour it directly on the turkey or spill it, and roast the turkey for about 2 hours 30 minutes, adding more water to the pan if it ever gets dry, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of thigh away from the bone registers 165 degrees and the skin is crisp and nicely browned. (If it begins to look too dark, you can partially tent the bird with foil.) Let the turkey rest for about 30 minutes before carving. Set aside the roasted garlic; strain the juices from the baking sheet through a fine mesh strainer and reserve for the gravy.
Make the gravy: While the turkey is resting, in a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter until it starts to foam. Whisk in the flour to form a smooth paste and cook, whisking occasionally, until it turns the color of toffee, 17 to 20 minutes. Squeeze in the roasted garlic cloves and add the turkey drippings, sage, salt and pepper, and whisk until smooth. Add the chicken or turkey stock, increase the heat to medium-high, bring it to a simmer and cook, stirring regularly until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat, taste, and season with more salt and pepper, as desired.
Carve the turkey and serve with the warm gravy on the side.
Nutrition information per serving (about 8 ounces turkey and a scant 1/4 cup of gravy), based on 15 | Calories: 548; Total Fat: 32 g; Saturated Fat: 11 g; Cholesterol: 201 mg; Sodium: 859 mg; Carbohydrates: 5 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 0 g; Protein: 57 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.
Recipe from staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.
- - -
Whole Roasted Cauliflower With Almond Brown Butter
Active time: 15 minutes | Total time: 1 hour 45 minutes
6 servings
Whole roasted cauliflower makes a great vegetarian main course. Here, it gets rubbed all over with a mixture of olive oil and spices before it goes in the oven and is cooked until tender all the way through. Almond brown butter gets poured over the top just before serving, adding crunch and a touch of decadence to the humble vegetable and making it suitable as the centerpiece of Thanksgiving or any special meal.
When making brown butter, it's best to use a light-colored pan, such as stainless steel, so you can more clearly see the color of the dairy. Sliced almonds are added to the butter partway through browning to toast the nuts for extra crunch and flavor. Once the butter is browned, it's important to immediately pour it from the skillet so it doesn't continue cooking and burn.
Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.
INGREDIENTS
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon dried sage
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- One large (2 1/2- to 3-pound) head cauliflower
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup sliced almonds
DIRECTIONS
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees.
In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, thyme, sage, garlic powder, salt and pepper to combine. Trim all the leaves from the base of the cauliflower. Trim the thick part of the stalk as much as needed so the cauliflower can sit flat.
Place the cauliflower bottom side up in a medium cast-iron skillet, Dutch oven or another similarly sized dish. Brush the bottom with some of the olive oil mixture. Flip the cauliflower right side up and brush with the remaining olive oil mixture until the cauliflower is evenly coated.
Cover tightly with aluminum foil or a lid and roast for 30 minutes. Uncover, baste with the oil from the pan, and continue roasting for 1 hour more, basting every 20 to 30 minutes, if desired, until a knife can be inserted into the cauliflower with little to no resistance and the cauliflower is nicely browned. Transfer to a platter for serving.
Place a medium, preferably stainless steel (so you can easily see the color of the butter), skillet over medium heat. Add the butter and cook, stirring and swirling the skillet regularly, until the butter turns a light golden brown, about 3 minutes. Add the almonds, reduce the heat to low, and continue to cook, stirring and swirling the skillet regularly, until the almonds are toasted and the butter is nicely browned, 2 to 3 minutes more. Pour the almond brown butter over the cauliflower, then carve it into thick wedges or slices, and serve warm.
Nutrition information per serving | Calories: 168; Total Fat: 13 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 5 mg; Sodium: 254 mg; Carbohydrates: 11 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 4 g; Protein: 5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.
Recipe from staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.
- - -
Sweet Potato Puree With Roasted Garlic
Active time: 10 minutes | Total time: 3 hours
6 to 8 servings (makes about 4 cups)
If you're looking for an alternative to traditional mashed potatoes, this sweet potato puree is it. The addition of roasted garlic makes for an unexpected and lovely flavor combination, adding savory depth to balance the sweetness of the tubers.
Start by roasting sweet potatoes and a head of garlic in a low-to-moderate oven for a couple of hours. Slow-roasting helps bring out more of the potatoes' natural sweetness and produces a creamier texture (though you could roast them at a higher temperature if you are short on time or want them to cook while you are baking other things.) At the same time, the garlic becomes mellow and deeply savory.
Then add the flesh of the sweet potatoes and the cloves from the entire head of garlic - garlic lovers, this one's for you - to a food processor along with butter, salt and pepper and puree until smooth. The result is a savory and sweet side dish that's simple and full of intrigue.
Make Ahead: The sweet potatoes and garlic can be roasted up to 1 day in advance.
Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 whole head garlic
- 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 pounds (about 6 medium) sweet potatoes
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for serving
- 1 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
DIRECTIONS
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 300 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
Trim the top off the head of garlic, through the rounded tops of the cloves, place in a square of aluminum foil, drizzle with the olive oil and wrap the garlic in the foil.
Arrange the sweet potatoes and garlic on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 2 hours 30 minutes to 3 hours, or until the flesh of the sweet potatoes is very soft and can be easily pierced with a fork. Let sit on the counter until cool enough to handle, 20 to 30 minutes.
Scoop the sweet potato into the bowl of a food processor. Squeeze in the roasted garlic, discarding the spent heads. Add the butter, salt and pepper, and process until smooth and the butter is fully incorporated. (If you don't have a food processor, use a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment or a hand mixer instead.) Taste, and season with more salt and/or pepper, as desired.
Transfer to a serving dish, top with more butter, as desired, and serve warm or at room temperature.
Nutrition information per serving (1/2 cup), based on 8 | Calories: 208; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 15 mg; Sodium: 390 mg; Carbohydrates: 36 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugar: 7 g; Protein: 3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.
Recipe from staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.
- - -
Green Beans With Oranges and Almonds
25 minutes
6 to 8 servings (makes about 7 cups)
This Thanksgiving, make these green beans with orange segments and toasted almonds as a lighter, brighter alternative to the classic green bean casserole. It's also easy, festive and full of flavor and texture.
Start by toasting sliced almonds in a dry skillet to give them extra flavor and crunch before setting them to the side to save as a garnish. Next, saute fresh green beans and season them dried thyme, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Sauteing this many green beans in a skillet is hard to do evenly, but in this instance that's a good thing. Some will get soft and charred in spots, while others will become crisp-tender, resulting in a variety of textures.
At the very end of cooking, toss in the orange segments. The citrus will warm ever so slightly from the residual heat as it adds color and a hint of acidity and sweetness, perking up the entire dish.
Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.
NOTE: To segment (supreme) an orange, slice off the bottom and the top of the fruit. Stand the orange on a cutting board with one of the cut sides down. Use a serrated or paring knife to cut the peel and the pith away from the fruit in strips, top to bottom. Then, holding the fruit in your hand, cut the segments away from the membrane. (The idea is to remove all of the membrane and white pith.)
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup sliced almonds
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 pounds fresh green beans, rinsed and trimmed
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 2 navel oranges, cut into segments (supremed; see NOTE)
DIRECTIONS
Place the almonds in a cold, dry 12-inch, or larger, skillet set over medium heat and toast, tossing frequently, until browned in spots and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Transfer the almonds to a small bowl to stop them from toasting further.
Add the oil to the skillet, increase the heat to medium-high and heat the oil until shimmering. Add the green beans, salt, pepper, garlic powder and thyme and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned in spots, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the orange segments and toss to combine. Taste, and season with more salt, if needed.
Transfer the mixture to a serving dish, sprinkle with the toasted almonds and serve warm or at room temperature.
Nutrition information per serving (1 scant cup), based on 8 | Calories: 116; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 155 mg; Carbohydrates: 14 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugar: 7 g; Protein: 4 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.
Recipe from staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.
- - -
Cranberry Sauce With Cardamom and Brown Sugar
20 minutes
8 servings (makes about 2 cups)
In the world of cranberry sauce, there are two camps: canned and homemade. While I love the former (jellied, please), homemade cranberry sauce is almost as easy as opening a can. All you really need are fruit and sugar, and you're good to go. This recipe uses brown sugar for a bit of depth compared to white, and includes orange and cardamom for citrus flavor and fragrance.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound (454 grams) fresh or frozen cranberries
- 3/4 cup (165 grams) packed light brown sugar
- Finely grated zest and juice of 1 navel orange (1 tablespoon zest plus 1/4 cup/60 milliliters juice)
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1/8 teaspoon fine salt
DIRECTIONS
In a medium saucepan over high heat, combine the cranberries, sugar, orange zest and juice, cardamom and salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat as needed, until the berries burst and the sauce thickens, 12 to 15 minutes.
Remove from the heat and let cool. Serve at room temperature or refrigerate until needed.
Nutrition information per serving (1/4 cup) | Calories: 97; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 38 mg; Carbohydrates: 26 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 21 g; Protein: 0 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.
- - -
Sweet Potato Pie With Almond Crust
Active time: 20 minutes | Total time: 4 hours, 30 minutes
8 to 10 servings (makes one 9-inch pie)
This sweet potato pie with an almond crust makes for a low-effort, impressive dessert. Brown sugar adds depth and sweetness, and the filling is flavored with orange zest, cardamom and cinnamon. The almond crust doesn't require a rolling pin and happens to be gluten-free, but you could use a regular pie crust, if you wish.
Make Ahead: The sweet potatoes can be roasted up to 1 day in advance. The pie can be baked up to 1 day in advance; remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before serving.
Storage Notes: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.
INGREDIENTS
FOR THE ROASTED SWEET POTATO FILLING
- 1 1/2 pounds (about 3 medium) sweet potatoes
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick/113 grams) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1/2 cup (110 grams) packed light brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon finely grated orange zest (from 1 orange)
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
- 1 large whole egg plus 1 large egg yolk
FOR THE ALMOND CRUST
- 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick/56 grams) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing
- 3 1/3 cups (325 grams) sliced almonds
- 3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
- 1 large egg white, lightly whisked
DIRECTIONS
Roast the sweet potatoes: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 300 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Arrange the sweet potatoes on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 2 hours 30 minutes to 3 hours, or until the flesh of the sweet potatoes is very soft and can be easily pierced with a fork. Let sit on the counter until cool enough to handle, 20 to 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, make the almond crust: Lightly grease a 9-inch pie plate with butter. In the bowl of a food processor, combine the almonds, sugar and salt and pulse until finely ground. Add the melted butter and the egg white, and pulse until uniformly combined. (Alternatively, finely chop the almonds by hand and mix the crust in a medium bowl.) Press the crust evenly into the base and up the sides of the prepared pie plate and set aside. Wipe out the food processor.
Make the filling and bake the pie: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. Scoop out the flesh of the sweet potatoes into the bowl of a food processor (you should have about 2 cups), add the butter, sugar, orange zest, cardamom, cinnamon and salt, and process until smooth and thoroughly combined. Add the egg and egg yolk and process until thoroughly combined. (Alternatively, use a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment or a hand mixer and a large bowl to mix the pie filling until thoroughly combined.)
Pour the filling into the prepared pie shell and bake for about 1 hour 15 minutes, or until the filling is matte. (If any part of the pie starts to darken too quickly, tent it with foil.)
Transfer to a wire rack and let cool for at least 30 minutes before serving warm or at room temperature; or let cool completely, cover loosely with aluminum foil and refrigerate until ready to serve.