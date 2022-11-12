 Skip to main content
A bountiful Thanksgiving dinner with just 20 ingredients

Thanksgiving dinner

A bountiful Thanksgiving dinner is possible with just 20 ingredients.  

 Scott Suchman/Washington Post

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays because it's primarily about food. But its rising cost will make this year's meal particularly fraught for those struggling financially. With that in mind, I took on a challenge: coming up with a budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal that's still celebratory and full of flavor. While it's easy to find affordable recipes for individual dishes, what can really make the meal costly is purchasing many different ingredients for each recipe. That's why I developed this entire meal - turkey and gravy (or cauliflower as a vegetarian alternative), sides, cranberry sauce and pie - from only 20 ingredients total. (And yes, that includes everything, even oil, salt and pepper.)

The key: A number of ingredients show up in multiple places in these recipes. For example, there's orange in the cranberry sauce, green beans and pie; sweet potatoes make for both a savory side dish and a sweet dessert (they're even prepared the same way for added convenience); and almonds are used as a garnish for the green beans and cauliflower and form the crust for the pie. Though some ingredients repeat, the menu is not one-note; each dish contributes to a symphony of textures and flavors, and the result is a delicious meal bountiful enough to feed six to eight people that shouldn't break the bank.

20 ingredients

Turkey With Roasted Garlic Gravy

Whole Roasted Cauliflower

Sweet Potato Puree With Roasted Garlic

Green beans with oranges and almonds

Cranberry Sauce

Sweet Potato Pie With Almond Crust

