Amid the colorful array of pickled cucumbers, carrots, beets, green beans, asparagus and other preserved vegetables made by Glenburn resident Travis Beaton, aka The Canning Man, there's one variety that's particularly unique to Aroostook County and New Brunswick.

Lady Ashburnham pickles, available at the Bangor Farmers' Market on Sundays and at several stores in eastern and northern Maine, come from a generations-old recipe Beaton learned from his mother, Christine, which she learned from her mother, and so on.