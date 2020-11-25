MANCHESTER — Annie Nault looked for two years for the perfect spot to open an authentic Thai food restaurant when she saw the “for lease” sign on Elm Street.
The former Republic Cafe & Bistro at 1069 Elm St. location fit the bill. The Republic joined its sister restaurant Campo Enoteca down the street at 969 Elm St. in August.
Tiya’s Thai Restaurant on Hanover Street closed several years ago, and Nault knew there was a demand. Thai Food Connection is set to open on Dec. 1.
“We looked in Manchester, Hooksett, Bedford and all around this area,” she said. “I wanted it in Manchester right downtown.”
Nault worked a variety of restaurant jobs for years before deciding to open her own place with recipes from her native Thailand. She made quick work of renovations after signing the lease in October. The two years of waiting then turned into a scramble.
“In the two years, I was working on it. I was working on the menu,” Nault said. “I kept doing little by little. I kept working on the ingredients.”
She planned different budgets for possible locations, including a property she looked into buying before signing the lease.
She aims to make her dishes as authentic as possible, with her own spin, of course.
“Sometimes we have to go to Boston to an Asian store to get seasoning and herbs,” Nault said.
The day she negotiated the lease, she worked to acquire a custom-built commercial wok station. The open kitchen allows customers to see dishes being prepared.
Some of the house specials include Kao Soi, sliced chicken in yellow curry sauce served over steamed egg noodles and topped with crispy egg noodles ($15) and Lemongrass Chicken, grilled marinated chicken leg with lemongrass, coconut milk, turmeric and Thai spices served with sticky rice and a side of papaya salad ($18).
The menu also includes curry, rice, soups and Thai street foods.
“I created it to have reasonable prices,” Nault said. “It’s healthy, quick and affordable.”
The decor features a Thai mural across an entire wall and various photos from Thailand.
The restaurant is ready for the pandemic and will offer take-out and online ordering to start. She’s prepared to go to take-out only if need be if further restrictions are put in place.
“We are willing to take a chance,” Nault said.
Nault grew up in Phetchabun, Thailand. She came to the U.S. to travel before getting different jobs and staying.
“My parents are very good cooks. I always watched them cooking,” she said.
Just before Thanksgiving, staff trained on how to make Nault’s signature sauces. Many will be premade by Nault and added to dishes by cooks later.
To start, the restaurant will have six employees, including Nault.
Nault loves the “easy, simple living” of Thailand.
“And people smiling,” she said. “I want to bring a smile here. I want everyone to come here and be happy.”