The Great New England 2022 BBQ & Food Truck Festival is back by popular demand — save the date for Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hampshire Dome in Milford.
Eat, drink, shop, and eat some more — and you can bring the whole family because there will be fun stuff for kids, too.
The food choices, according to event promotions, will be abundant and varied: barbecue (of course), seafood, chicken, burgers, hot sausage, Mexican, Thai, gourmet macaroni and cheese, pulled pork eggrolls, a cookie truck and coffee truck — plus more options to be added as planning continues.
Beverage options — to name a few — will include four local craft brews; signature cocktails like Shipwreck and Sangria; fresh-squeezed lemonade; and Richie’s Slush.
The Crafters Market is expected to have around 50 booths, which will be set up both indoors and outside, and the food trucks will be parked on the perimeter of the parking lot near the outdoor artisan booths.
More fun and entertainment ongoing throughout the day will include the Kids Zone with free bounce houses, live music, cornhole tournament and more.
General admission tickets can be purchased now online for $5 at gne.ticketleap.com. Player tickets for the cornhole tournament are $18, which includes event admission.
Lots of great preview information and links to purchase tickets can be found on the Great New England BBQ & Food Truck Festival Facebook page.