The Bedford Farmers Market, now located in the parking lot of the former Harvest Market at 290 Route 101, will open this year with several returning local vendors, such Apple Hill Farm and Laurel Hill Jams & Jellies; and newcomers offering organic shampoos, homemade breads and garden aquaponics.
Opening Day is June 16 and the market will continue every Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. through Sept. 29. Vendors include:
• Apple Hill Farm. Chuck and Diane have owned their farm since February 1978. They grow apples along with hosting pick-your-own fields of currants, strawberries, blueberries and raspberries in season. They also make pies and jellies in their bakery attached to their on-site farm store. Their farm truck also brings along peaches, a large variety of vegetables, apple cider, New Hampshire cheeses, milk and cider donuts.
• Averill House Vineyards. Owned and operated by the Waite Family since July 2017 in Brookline. They are growing about 500 vines of 11 varieties. The Waites will bring wine to try and buy.
• Bagley Pond Perennials. A certified organic native perennial farm in Warner. Its goal is to provide home gardeners with pollinator-safe native plants that also support wildlife, are well adapted to the local environment and are low maintenance.
• Bedford Veterinary Medical Center. A new, state-of-the-art veterinary center dedicated to providing quality veterinary care. BVMC treats dogs, cats and exotic pets, including rabbits, guinea pigs, ferrets, hamsters and more.
• Berkshire Gold Maple Syrup. Diane and Paul Phelps work together to bring locally made maple syrup, maple cream, candy and sugar to the Bedford Farmers Market annually.
• DJ’s Pure Natural Honey. John Blake of Manchester runs his honey business as a hobby to showcase his bees, and the honey and wax they produce. He also sells infused honey, honey sticks and comb honey.
• Everything Alpaca NH. Goldie and Jim run their alpaca farm in Brookline and bring their alpaca-made products to the Bedford market, and usually a member or two from the farm.
• Flame Mobile Pizza. Chellsey and Billy Latham had simmered for years on the idea of a traveling oven, something different, something delicious. Billy is a professional stone mason and designed their mobile true wood-fired brick oven.
• Fresh Start Farms. Formed in 2011, Fresh Start Farms N.H. is a collective brand for immigrant and refugee farmers participating in the New American Sustainable Agriculture Program, a program of the Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success. They offer a CSA, and bring their own produce to the market.
• G3 Baking. Bob Gehling, of Gehling’s Gourmet Goodies, specializes in tempting quick breads, yeast breads, cornbreads, cookies, brownies, fudge and other pastries, as well as gluten-free items.
• Gilded Fern Farm. Family-run farm in Contoocook featuring artisanal cow, goat and sheep cheeses, yogurts and Kefir drinks.
• Hoof & Feather Farm. Adam and Lauren run a small farm in Amherst, bringing to the market beef, pork, chicken, duck and chicken eggs.
• Jennifer Lee’s Bakery. Jennifer started her bakery when she was 17 years old, and after experimenting with many different flours, dairy-free options, egg-free options, and everything in between, she created a line of products that was free of gluten, eggs, dairy and nuts. She offers Top Ten Allergen Friendly products.
• Lakonian Greek Olive Oil. A fourth-generation family farm with history tied to the earth of Lakonia, Greece, they offer harvested products to the Bedford market: organic extra virgin olive oil, extra virgin olive oil, and organic Kalamata olives. No pesticides or herbicides, and bottled in New Hampshire to state and FDA regulations.
• Laurel Hill Jams & Jellies. Owner Sue Stretch has been making jams and jellies since she was a young girl picking beach plums with her mother on Cape Cod. Laurel Hill gourmet jams and jellies contain no artificial colors or flavorings. The flavors come directly from using the best fruits and wines. The fruit jams and jellies, and wine jellies, are quintessentially New England, and are naturally gluten-free.
• Ledgetop Farm. Tom has been growing chemical-free vegetables and small fruits in Wilton since 1977. They are committed to sustainable agricultural practices, and grow fruits and produce to organic standards, being apart of certified naturally grown.
• Mickey Guru Travel Co. The professionally trained travel consultants at Mickey Guru Travel Co. have one goal – to ensure clients experience the most magical vacations possible. Let Kristy help you plan your next vacation.
• Rollin’ In The Dough. Family owned and run bakery out of Franklin, specializing in pastries, breads, soups and sandwiches. They bring sheet trays of goodies and homemade loaf bread. Get there early to score a cinnamon roll.
• Rusty Heirloom Tomatoes. Greta and Ken run Rusty’s Heirloom tomatoes under the watchful eye of Rusty, president and CEO, who joined the farm in 2005. They bring heirloom tomatoes, as well as herbs, vegetables, cut flowers and nature photo cards.
• Sawyer Farm Solid Shampoo. Joining the Bedford Farmers Market from Gilford, Monica will bring her organic solid shampoo bars, a product inspired by her son, Joseph, who wanted to help reduce the waste from plastic bottles.
• Simple Pleasures Bakery. Kim owns and operates her own microbakery, serving the region for over 25 years. She strives to offer top-quality, fresh products, including breads, cookies, pies and cakes – all of which are scratch baked.
• Sprigs + Twigs. Rosalind started her company by making body butters when she was pregnant with her first child in 2007. She will bring her deodorant, lip gloss, balms, scrubs, salves, tooth powder, mineral makeup, facial serums, lotions, bath bombs, bath soaks, candles and beard oils.
• The Tight Weave. Pam was a vendor at the market a few years ago, and she’s back this year with her handmade cotton potholders, and kits you can buy to make them yourself.
• Victory Aquaponics. Gavin joins the market for the first time this year, bringing his lettuce and leafy green products that are grown in his New Hampshire greenhouse using aquaponics. He produces year-round using different methods of aquaponic systems.
• Woodman’s Artisan Bakery. Bill will offer his European-style artisan breads baked daily from scratch – a variety of breads including country boules, sourdoughs, flavored breads, croissants, pretzels and more.
For more information, visit bedfordfarmersmarketnh.org.