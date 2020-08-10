Nationally, revenue from beer sales grew by 12.3% by mid-April compared to last year, and is still up through July 4, according to market research firm Nielsen.
Even after growth rates slowed in March and April, beer sales have exceeded $1 billion each week this year since Memorial Day, save one week.
In New Hampshire, beer sales appear to be trending upward overall, based on tax data provided by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission. For the first five months of the year, beer sales earned about $140,000 more in liquor taxes compared to the same period last year.
After a roughly $70,000 decrease in taxes collected in January compared to 2019, both February and March saw 11% growth totaling more than $83,000 and $95,000, respectively, in year-over-year tax revenue increases. April's revenues grew 5% over last year and even though May dropped by 1%, it had more total revenue than previous months, exceeding $1.2 million.
These figures are not limited to craft brewers, however, and include products from macro-breweries such as Anheuser-Busch, and imported beers.
An increase in the number of craft beer companies may have also impacted the volume of sales. The number of craft breweries in the Granite State grew from 81 in 2018 to 91 in 2019, according to the national Brewers Association.
While some New Hampshire brewers have been riding out the pandemic, several local brewers are struggling, said CJ Haines, the president of the NH Brewers Association.
“All in all, peeling back a few layers into the industry, one can see behind some of the smoke and mirrors,” Haines said. “The brewing industry relies on the inclusiveness of bringing communities together to share a pint, and these days that is an unpredictable variable to measure as every brewery is facing their own challenges in an effort to weather the storm.”
One sign of how some breweries might be struggling can be found in Nielsen’s analysis. The firm determined that in order for producers to compensate for the closure of bars and restaurants, alcoholic beverage producers would have needed to increase their volume production by 22% between March 7 and July 4, which covers the initial COVID-19 period in the United States.
The production of wine increased by 23% while spirits was up 29.3%. But beer fell short with 15.9% growth.
Craft beer is particularly sensitive to this. According to the Brewers Association, about 40% of craft beer volume across the country traditionally flows through on-premise sales.