MANCHESTER — Boards and Brews, a board game cafe on Elm Street, could be forced to stop allowing games to be played from its library.
“That would kind of destroy our entire business model,” said Fritz Manson, general manager.
Games and “other bar functions (e.g. pool/billiards, darts, arcade games, etc.)” are not allowed under bar and restaurant regulations. Manson said the business has elements of both an entertainment complex and restaurant.
State and local inspectors told the business last week it could offer the games for another week while it sought a written exemption.
Co-owner Keating Tufts presented the conundrum to the economic reopening task force Thursday, but got no clear answers.
“Time has not been on our side,” he said.
Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement the business is unique and not one the task force has previously covered.
“The state has always placed a priority in working directly with businesses that have unique models to successfully get them back on track in a safe manner,” he said. “In partnership with the New Hampshire Division of Public Health, we will work with the business owner to find a pathway forward to allow them to resume game activities promptly.”
Manson said the board games will likely be discontinued Saturday unless they receive the exemption.
The business uses disinfectant wipes on some of the board games while harder-to-clean games will be taken off the shelves.
‘We’ve really been working hard to make sure that we operate safely,” Manson said.
For the past month and a half, restaurant/bar owners have asked the task force to allow them to have games to no avail.
“I need someone to get me in the right direction. We want to have games. We are doing what other cafes are across the country. Masks are mandatory,” Tufts said during the meeting.