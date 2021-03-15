Kelly’s Roast Beef — an iconic Boston-area chain for more than 70 years — is branching out to the Granite State through its new franchising business.
The brand claims to be the inventor of “the modern roast beef sandwich.”
The company said it is nearing deals to open locations in Concord and Salem, according to Neil Newcomb, CEO of Kelly’s Roast Beef Franchising, which launched about a year ago. Locations are also being vetted in Manchester.
“It is a great product that is loved throughout New England,” Newcomb said.
Along with New Hampshire, the franchising expansion focuses on southern Florida, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The goal is to open up to 50 locations in the next five years.
Franchisees are looking for properties with high-volume traffic, good access and where a drive-thru can be developed, Newcomb said.
“We are looking for a perfect site, but if we find a close-to-perfect site we’ll take that,” he said.
The company works with franchises on finding the right spot. The initial investment will be between $900,000 and $1.7 million with a $40,000 franchising fee, according to a news release.
The first Kelly’s Roast Beef opened in Revere, Mass., in 1951 as a hot dog stand. Founders Frank McCarthy and Ray Carey worked together at the Paul Roger House in Revere Beach and created the iconic roast beef sandwich one night after a wedding was canceled.
The two took the roast beef from the event over to the hot dog stand and served it on a grilled hamburger roll, according to the company.
Other Mass. locations include Danvers, Medford, Saugus and Logan International Airport.
The brand has been mentioned in NBC’s sitcom “30 Rock” and the movie “Good Will Hunting.”
The company estimates it serves more than a million sandwiches each year between its five current locations.
Kelly’s roasts its beef in-house all through the day and serves everything fresh and made-to-order, according to its website.
“It’s the best roast beef sandwich you’ll ever have,” Newcomb said. “It’s not a deli roast beef.”
Other dishes include New England seafood favorites such as lobster rolls, fried clams, fried scallops and fish sandwiches.
“Hamburgers and hot dogs are also big sellers,” Newcomb said. “We started as a beach hot dog stand, and we’ll stick to the roots on that one.”
The restaurants will likely hire about 60 employees each.
“We are a very high-volume restaurant so it takes a lot of people,” Newcomb said.
Franchising opportunities became available just before the COVID-19 pandemic, but Newcomb hopes the first Kelly’s will open in New Hampshire by the end of the year.
“We’re excited about growing,” he said. “We are starting to see the gears move again toward people willing to invest in new restaurants.”