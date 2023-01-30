food-broth-stock

Roasted chicken stock.

 Photo by Rey Lopez for The Washington Post

The line between broth and stock has become so blurred, it might seem the two terms are synonyms. Just head to the grocery store and you’ll find shelves upon shelves of boxes and cans of products marked as one or the other displayed side-by-side, with the average consumer none the wiser as to what sets them apart. Even in recipes from culinary professionals — ourselves included — the terms are often used interchangeably.

But what exactly is the difference between broth and stock, if there even is one? If so, does it make a difference which you use when making soups, stews and other dishes? Here’s what you need to know.