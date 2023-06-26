Cafe La Reine on Elm Street in Manchester survived COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and last year expanded into a second location, but rising costs has “forced” the owner to suddenly close both spots.
The cafe at 915 Elm St. became a place for art shows, business meetings and many first dates since it opened in 2013. Some of those same couples returned to get engaged in the tiny, European-inspired shop.
“Throughout the last 10 years, it has been our honor to serve the Manchester community,” owner Alexandra Horton said in a prepared statement. “Unfortunately, due to inflation and rising food costs, we have been forced to close our doors.”
The second location — which was triple the size — opened in October in the former Blake’s Creamery on Hooksett Road and offered a brunch menu and served craft beer and cocktails.
Last week, both locations closed to give staff “some much needed time off,” but the shops will not reopen.
“While it is unfortunate that economic conditions prevent us from continuing to live our dream and do what we love, it has been a joy to serve as a Manchester ‘staple’ for over a decade,” Horton said.
Cafe La Reine opened in 2013 after Horton had just graduated from Saint Anselm College with a business degree.
The downtown economy has changed since the start of the pandemic with many businesses continuing to allow employees to work from home.
Jodie Nazaka, Manchester’s economic development director, said Horton has made a name for herself in bringing a concept that wasn’t on Elm Street at the time.
The office has already received phone calls from people interested in leasing the space after news of the closing spread this weekend.
“It’s unfortunate, but it opens up new opportunities for other small businesses to get their foot in the door,” Nazaka said. The Cafe La Reine space isn’t expected to sit vacant long.
Other new additions include Woodstacker Beer Co. opening in between the Bookery and Diz’s Cafe, Stash Box opening in the former Matbah restaurant at and Maya’s Kitchen, which serves African-Caribbean fare, opening in the old Queen City Cupcake space.
“We are seeing an influx of specialty food options,” Nazaka said. “They are looking for these smaller places.”
Heather McGrail, president and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber, said Horton has been a strong supporter of downtown for the past decade and serves on the chamber’s board.
“She just has been so integrated into the community,” she said.
During the pandemic, Horton had a take-out window installed at the front of the store for people to order from the sidewalk.
Horton is asking all patrons to shop local and supporting family-owned businesses.
“They need your support now, more than ever and are part of the fabric of our community. Leave a positive review for a restaurant you love. Buy lunch or coffee for the office. Consider going out once a week to a small, local place you’ve never tried before,” she said. “Unfortunately, the reality is that if we don’t shop small, there won’t be family-owned businesses left in a few years.”