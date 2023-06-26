Cafe la Reine owner Alex Horton
Owner of Cafe la Reine Alex Horton sits with her father-in-law Joe Horton (at right) at her downtown Manchester cafe in 2020.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

Cafe La Reine on Elm Street in Manchester survived COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and last year expanded into a second location, but rising costs has “forced” the owner to suddenly close both spots.

The cafe at 915 Elm St. became a place for art shows, business meetings and many first dates since it opened in 2013. Some of those same couples returned to get engaged in the tiny, European-inspired shop.