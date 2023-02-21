Campo Enoteca, a farm-to-table Italian restaurant on Elm Street in Manchester, is set to reopen next month under new ownership.
On Monday, Eric Maxwell of Nashua completed a deal to buy the restaurant at 969 Elm St. from Ed Aloise and Claudia Rippee, who decided to retire at the end of 2022. Maxwell worked with Millyard Bank on the purchase, but would not provide details on the deal.
The restaurant is expected to reopen mid-March with many former employees staying on board.
Aloise and Rippee opened Republic Cafe in 2011 and Campo in 2014. The two spaces were combined during the pandemic.
Maxwell had thought about buying the restaurant since the summer and made a formal offer once his sister, Erin Maxwell Convery, agreed to be general manager. Negotiations began at the beginning of the year.
“Most of the recipes will stay the same,” Maxwell said.
Complimentary orange cookies will be served with each meal. Some family “secret recipes” for meatball and chicken will be incorporated into the menu.
“We will slowly transition in,” he said. “Most of the dinner recipes will stay the same. I will have a lunch menu for the weekends only.”
The restaurant will be open Tuesday-Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Lunches will be served family-style.
Maxwell became familiar with the brand while working at Joseph’s Gourmet Pasta in Haverhill, Mass.
About five years ago, he tried Campo for the first time. He remembers the beet and goat cheese ravioli he ordered.
“It was just unbelievably incredible,” Maxwell said. “I fell in love at that moment. I haven’t had good homemade ravioli in any establishment in the area.”
Maxwell’s Italian side of the family, the Brunos, came to the U.S. from Italy many years ago, and operated Italian restaurants outside New England, according to a news release. The family would often make sausage and limoncello over the holidays.
“I believe fine dining to not just be a delicacy, but to be an experience, and I can’t wait to continue this experience with the community that I love,” he said.
The decor and artwork of the space will change and be created by local artists. Maxwell serves as treasurer for the Nashua Art Association.
“I will basically be profiling different artists,” he said. “They will be available for sale.”
Peter Macone, a former managing partner with Republic and Campo, plans to open Republic Brewing on Old Granite Street next year.
The Republic brand was transferred to Macone, said Aloise.
Maxwell expects to have nine full-time employees.
Aloise and Rippee will work closely with Maxwell on the transition.
“Eric and his sister Erin are very enthusiastic about keeping the essence of the concept going. The core recipes and procedures have been passed on to them and Claudia and I wish them all success,” Aloise wrote in a text message.