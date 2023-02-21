Campo Enoteca and Republic
Campo Enoteca and Republic, two restaurants on Elm Street, merged in 2020.

Campo Enoteca, a farm-to-table Italian restaurant on Elm Street in Manchester, is set to reopen next month under new ownership.

On Monday, Eric Maxwell of Nashua completed a deal to buy the restaurant at 969 Elm St. from Ed Aloise and Claudia Rippee, who decided to retire at the end of 2022. Maxwell worked with Millyard Bank on the purchase, but would not provide details on the deal.