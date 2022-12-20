Campo Enoteca
Ed Aloise, owner of Campo Enoteca and Republic Cafe, is seen in 2020.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader File

New Year’s Eve will mark the last time restaurateurs Ed Aloise and Claudia Rippee serve up farm-to-table dishes at Campo Enoteca and Republic on Elm Street in Manchester.

The husband and wife will retire after running restaurants in the city for more than 30 years. Managing partner Peter Macone hopes to open a brewery downtown in 2024.