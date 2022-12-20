New Year’s Eve will mark the last time restaurateurs Ed Aloise and Claudia Rippee serve up farm-to-table dishes at Campo Enoteca and Republic on Elm Street in Manchester.
The husband and wife will retire after running restaurants in the city for more than 30 years. Managing partner Peter Macone hopes to open a brewery downtown in 2024.
Eventually, the restaurant will be sold, but what that looks like remains to be seen until a deal is reached. Aloise said he will be somewhat choosy with who he sells to because he doesn’t want to see another bar.
“Both Claudia and I are in our late 60s and we are ready to move onto other things in our life,” Aloise said. The two will travel to Paris for their 40th anniversary.
After the trip, they will firm up plans to sell the business, which includes the lease of the space at 969 Elm St.
“I am selling whatever people want to buy,” he said. “They can buy the lease and the assets or they can buy Campo Enoteca with all of its recipes and goodwill. It depends on what they want.”
The restaurant has been on the market for a few months, but with only limited information available to potential buyers, Aloise said.
The decision to step away was not a reaction to the market or post-COVID burnout, he said.
“We are a very successful restaurant,” he said. “It is very busy. Someone can just walk in and open the doors and do business.”
Aloise and Rippee were named semifinalists as outstanding restaurateurs for the 2021 James Beard Foundation Awards.
The couple opened Republic, a European-style cafe with Mediterranean cuisine, as the first certified farm-to-table restaurant in New Hampshire. Campo Enoteca, an Italian restaurant with a Rome vibe, opened in 2014.
During COVID, Aloise and Rippee made the decision to close the Republic Cafe location and offer both menus at Campo Enoteca. It was a natural fit because most of his staff worked between the two locations, which were only a short walking distance away.
“We were busy throughout,” he said of the pandemic. “Our reputation carried us. It helped sustain us.”
Another decision made early on was to offer the complete menus and not to scale it back. The dairy, meat and produce all come from local farms. The seafood is picked up daily. He kept a blog and would take orders for fish dinners to be prepared at home.
“That kept us connected to our guests during the lockdown,” Aloise said. “When we reopened we went right out onto the street.”
Aloise and Rippee owned and operated Milltowne Grille in the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport terminal, which was open between 1994 and 2013.
The couple got a variance to open Cafe Pavone at 75 Arms St., which opened in 1990 when much of the Millyard was vacant. The restaurant was sold in 2000 to Jeff Paige, who now operates the Cotton restaurant out of the space.
Cafe Pavone offered something new in being the first restaurant in the city to have a wood grill and rotisserie.
Paige said Aloise and Rippee were pioneers in the Millyard in transforming the rundown building into a successful restaurant for more than a decade.
“It’s hard to go downtown,” he said. “They were pioneers downtown and here in the Millyard in coming in with new restaurants. They were always trying to do new and different things and they stuck to their guns.”
He said the location will likely be snatched up quick.
Campo filled a need in downtown Manchester.
“We are one of the busiest restaurants in the city,” Aloise said.
Aloise will resurrect a restaurant consultant business, E & C Restaurant Management Corp. and Rippee and will spend her time focusing on her photography and passion for art.
He said some are coming to the restaurant in tears after hearing the news.
“We wanted to go out like Joe DiMaggio,” said Aloise, in reference to the famous center fielder for the New York Yankees. “We wanted to go out on top. We wanted the last thing people thought about us to be a good thing.”