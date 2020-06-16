Almond-flavored romesco sauce tops grilled steak for this easy dinner that’s perfect for Father’s Day or anytime. Make extra of the sauce. It keeps a week in the refrigerator and is great on cooked meat or vegetables.
Strip Steak with Romesco Sauce
- 1/2 cup canned, drained, roasted red peppers
- 1 plum tomato, cut in half (about 3/4 cup)
- 1/4 cup raw almonds with skin
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Vegetable oil spray
- 3/4 pound grass-fed strip steak
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place roasted pepper, tomato, almonds, garlic and olive oil in a blender or food processor and pulse until it becomes almost smooth. The almonds will create a coarse texture. Set aside.
Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with vegetable oil spray. Add steak and brown 3 minutes, turn and brown 3 minutes. Lower heat to medium and cook 4 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 125 for rare and 145 for medium. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 dinner plates and spoon romesco sauce on top. Yield 2 servings.
Spiral Zucchini and Butternut Squash
- 2 cups frozen zucchini spirals, defrosted
- 2 cups frozen butternut squash spirals, defrosted
- 2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
- Salt and fresh ground black pepper
Microwave zucchini and butternut squash spirals according to package instructions. Place all spirals in a bowl. Add dressing and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Yield 2 servings.